Sons of Confederate Veterans conference hits Raleigh this weekend

7 hours ago
The Sons of Confederate Veterans organization is bringing its annual Stephen D. Lee Conference to Raleigh this weekend — and a large scale protest is being organized.

The Confederate group has been fairly constantly in the news in the last few months.

In late November the group struck a deal with the UNC Board of Governors to get possession of the controversial Silent Sam Confederate monument — and $2.5 million in a trust for its care. The deal prompted immediate backlash from the students, faculty, staff and community of UNC-Chapel Hill, where the statue stood for more than 100 years before protesters brought it down in 2018.

Earlier this month the same judge who approved the Silent Sam settlement scrapped it — and dismissed the original lawsuit by the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ North Carolina division.

A coalition of local anti-racist organizations called Smash Raleigh Racism is organizing a protest of the event to be held Saturday, Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the from conference site, the Embassy Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport/Brier Creek, 8001 Arco Corporate Drive in Raleigh.

“The Sons of Confederate Veterans are a white supremacist organization with ties to the KKK, League of the South, and other violent, fascist groups,” Smash Raleigh Racism said in a statement Tuesday. “The state of North Carolina refuses to remove the racist confederate monuments from the state capitol building, making racist groups like the SCV feel welcome in North Carolina. Our community, which opposes racism and bigotry, wishes to make sure they know that their hate is not welcome in our state.”

Information on the protest can be found at the event page on Facebook.

