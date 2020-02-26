Citizen sleuths, here’s how to sniff out air polluters before they come to your town

When a polluting industry wants to locate in a neighborhood, residents often learn about the plan when it’s too late, or nearly so. For example, recently, Active Energy has applied to build and operate a wood pellet plant in Lumberton, in Robeson County. And last fall, Carolina Sunrock filed paperwork with the state to operate a mine in Prospect Hill, in rural Caswell County. Both projects face vigorous community opposition.

Citizen watchdogs want to know how to find out about these facilities and permit applications well before the state announces the public hearings and comment periods. Fortunately, there’s a semi-easy way to monitor what could be coming to your neighborhood. The NC Department of Environmental Quality keeps a running online database of air permit applications where you can learn about the status of the facilities. You have to drill down a bit, so I’ll take you through the steps:

Midway down the page at https://deq.nc.gov you’ll see a section “What We Do.” It contains a link to “Learn About the Divisions.” Click on “Air Quality.” At the bottom of the air quality page is a section on permitting. The “Online Access to Air Quality Permits” is the motherlode. For active permits, you can see a map and a database of currently permitted facilities. (Note: Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties have their own local air programs; their data isn’t available through the DEQ site.) For air permit applications, click on “Active Air Permit Applications Status Reports.” You can download a .pdf or an Excel document. The pdf isn’t sortable, but good for a quick perusal. In my work, an Excel document is preferable because I can sort the information by city, county, name, etc. I can also map the facilities since the latitude and longitude are also listed. There are more than 240 pending air applications in North Carolina, as of today. As an example, I’ve excerpted the first 40-plus rows of the comprehensive status report below. Most of the header row descriptions are self-explanatory except for “Facility Classification.” The schedule is the type of permit. A Title V is the most complex type of air permit, reserved for major pollution sources. A “synthetic minor source” applies to facilities that could emit regulated pollutants like Title V sources. However, synthetic minor sources have agreed to restrictions to keep its emissions beneath that threshold. “Small” is just what it sounds like: minor polluters.

It’s important to note, though, the cumulative impacts on neighborhoods were several facilities are located near one another. Four “small” pollution sources could add up to one large source, which is why it’s important to view these facilities on a map. Other odds and ends: When you see TV-501 (b)(2), that refers to the section within the air quality rules. Here’s that rabbit hole. Under “Permit Application Type,” a greenfield permit is another name for construction and operation.

I check the database about three times a week, to see if any there have been updates to the facilities I’m monitoring. Now you know — happy sleuthing!

Table 1 Facility (Applicant) Name Site Address City Zip Code County Latitude Longitude Facility Classification Permit Application No. Permit Application Schedule Permit Application Type Permit Review Engineer Permit Review Location, Regional Review Location URL Permit Application Received Date Current Status Final Status Date # Add Infos Requested Total Days Waiting for Add Info Last Add. Info. Requested Date Add. Info. Received Date Application Sent to EPA (start date) EPA Review (end date) Public Notice Published Date Public Hearing Date Active Energy Renewable Power 1885 ALAMAC Rd LUMBERTON 28358 Robeson 34.589024 -79.006110 Unknown 7800242.19A State Greenfield Facility Gregory Reeves Fayetteville Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/fayetteville.shtml 43773 Waiting for information 2 37 43850 American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15 20 AMERICAN St MOUNT HOLLY 28120 Gaston 35.290620 -81.011810 Title V 3600224.17A TV-502(b)(10) Modification Judy Lee Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43038 Waiting for information 1 848 43038 American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15 20 AMERICAN St MOUNT HOLLY 28120 Gaston 35.290620 -81.011810 Title V 3600224.19A TV-Significant Modification Judy Lee Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43480 Waiting for information 2 406 43549 American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15 20 AMERICAN St MOUNT HOLLY 28120 Gaston 35.290620 -81.011810 Title V 3600224.19B TV-Renewal Renewal Judy Lee Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43549 Waiting for information 2 133 43880 American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15 20 AMERICAN St MOUNT HOLLY 28120 Gaston 35.290620 -81.011810 Title V 3600224.18B TV-502(b)(10) Modification Judy Lee Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43418 Waiting for information 1 456 43430 American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15 20 AMERICAN St MOUNT HOLLY 28120 Gaston 35.290620 -81.011810 Title V 3600224.18A TV-502(b)(10) Modification Judy Lee Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43145 Waiting for information 1 741 43145 American Woodmark Corporation 838 LINCOLN COUNTY Pkwy LINCOLNTON 28092 Lincoln 35.546700 -81.226370 Synthetic Minor 5500112.19A State Ownership change Alejandra Cruz Mooresville Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/mooresville.shtml 43812 Issued 43858 0 Arauco North America, Inc. 985 CORINTH Rd MONCURE 27559 Chatham 35.601516 -79.043366 Title V 1900015.19D PSD Modification Joseph Voelker Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43768 Waiting for information 2 -285 44185 Arclin USA, LLC 790 CORINTH Rd MONCURE 27559 Chatham 35.604033 -79.047966 Synthetic Minor 1900030.20B State Modification Dena Pittman Raleigh Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml 43874 In progress 0 Ardagh Glass Inc. 2201 FIRESTONE Pkwy WILSON 27893 Wilson 35.760200 -77.882600 Title V 9800155.18B TV- State Only Modification Joseph Voelker Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43439 Waiting for information 1 392 43494 Ardagh Glass Inc. 2201 FIRESTONE Pkwy WILSON 27893 Wilson 35.760200 -77.882600 Title V 9800155.18A TV-502(b)(10) Modification Joseph Voelker Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43200 Waiting for information 1 686 43200 Ardagh Glass Inc. 620 FACET Rd HENDERSON 27537 Vance 36.291066 -78.391883 Title V 9100069.18A TV- State Only Modification Joseph Voelker Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43462 Waiting for information 1 392 43494 Armacell LLC 7600 OAKWOOD St EXTENSION MEBANE 27302 Orange 36.077916 -79.251050 Synthetic Minor 6800076.20A State Renewal/Modification Sindy Huang Raleigh Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml 43847 In progress 0 Baker Interiors Furniture Company 1 BAKER WAY CONNELLY SPRINGS 28612 Burke 35.718300 -81.440800 Title V 1200037.20A TV-Renewal Renewal Eric Crump Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43853 In progress 0 Bentonville LNG Facility 2256 HARPER HOUSE Rd FOUR OAKS 27524 Johnston 35.329483 -78.263450 Synthetic Minor 5100172.20A State Modification Maureen Conner Raleigh Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml 43873 In progress 0 Bernhardt Furniture Company - Plants 3&7 1502 MORGANTON BOULEVARD LENOIR 28645 Caldwell 35.902500 -81.547500 Title V 1400007.18A TV-502(b)(10) Modification Mark Cuilla Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43192 Waiting for information 1 694 43192 BF Grady Rd 2940 NC HIGHWAY 24 WEST TURKEY 28393 Duplin 34.996704 -78.153190 Unknown 3100179.19A State Greenfield Facility Dean Carroll Wilmington Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/wilmington.shtml 43809 Waiting for information 1 39 43847 Black Creek Renewable Energy, LLC 7434 ROSEBORO HIGHWAY ROSEBORO 28382 Sampson 34.980800 -78.457300 Title V 8200149.15A TV-Renewal Renewal Booker Pullen Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 42114 Issued 43866 1 25 43787 43812 43817 43862 43817 Blackburn Sanitary Landfill 3993 ROCKY FORD Rd NEWTON 28658 Catawba 35.605550 -81.309166 Title V 1800488.18A TV-Renewal Renewal Joshua L. Harris Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43266 Waiting for information 2 576 43811 Blackburn Sanitary Landfill 3993 ROCKY FORD Rd NEWTON 28658 Catawba 35.605550 -81.309166 Title V 1800488.19A TV-Significant Modification Joshua L. Harris Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43767 Waiting for information 1 75 43811 Blackburn Sanitary Landfill 3993 ROCKY FORD Rd NEWTON 28658 Catawba 35.605550 -81.309166 Title V 1800488.17A TV-Significant Modification Joshua L. Harris Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43040 Waiting for information 3 1114 43811 Blue Ridge Paper Products LLC 175 MAIN St CANTON 28716 Haywood 35.535600 -82.841900 Title V 4400159.18G TV-Sign-501(b)(2) Part II Modification Jenny Sheppard Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43249 In progress 1 23 43845 43868 43875 43920 43875 Blue Ridge Paper Products LLC 175 MAIN St CANTON 28716 Haywood 35.535600 -82.841900 Title V 4400159.20A TV-Minor Modification Heather Sands Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43852 Pending acceptance 0 Boise Cascade Wood Products, LLC - Roxboro EWP Plant 1000 NORTH PARK DRIVE ROXBORO 27573 Person 36.454916 -78.947866 Title V 7300052.20B State Modification Matthew Mahler Raleigh Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml 43843 In progress 1 29 43843 43872 Boise Cascade Wood Products, LLC - Roxboro EWP Plant 1000 NORTH PARK DRIVE ROXBORO 27573 Person 36.454916 -78.947866 Title V 7300052.20A TV-Renewal Renewal Russell Braswell Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43816 Waiting for information 1 11 43875 Branch & Brush Debris Depot, LLC 21435 HWY 17 SOUTH HAMPSTEAD 28443 Pender 34.438250 -77.630530 Unknown 7100087.20A TV-Greenfield Greenfield Facility Jeff Twisdale Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43868 In progress 1 2 43880 43882 Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC 3001 FIRESTONE Pkwy NE WILSON 27893 Wilson 35.759650 -77.867150 Title V 9800043.20A TV-Significant Modification Gautam Patnaik Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43479 In progress 0 Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC 3001 FIRESTONE Pkwy NE WILSON 27893 Wilson 35.759650 -77.867150 Title V 9800043.18B TV-502(b)(10) Modification Gautam Patnaik Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43390 Waiting for information 1 496 43390 Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC 3001 FIRESTONE Pkwy NE WILSON 27893 Wilson 35.759650 -77.867150 Title V 9800043.19B TV-Significant Modification Gautam Patnaik Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43479 In progress 0 Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC 3001 FIRESTONE Pkwy NE WILSON 27893 Wilson 35.759650 -77.867150 Title V 9800043.19A TV-Sign-501(b)(2) Part II Modification Gautam Patnaik Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43479 In progress 0 BRP US, Inc. 1211 GREENWOOD Rd SPRUCE PINE 28777 Mitchell 35.909700 -82.091700 Title V 6100088.17A TV-502(b)(10) Modification Mark Cuilla Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 42958 Waiting for information 1 928 42958 Burlington Industries LLC - Burlington Finishing Plant 906 N. ANTHONY St BURLINGTON 27215 Alamance 36.083416 -79.421033 Synthetic Minor 0100160.20A State Admin. Amendment Leo Governale Winston-Salem Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/winston-salem.shtml 43874 In progress 0 C.M.I. Enterprises, Inc. - Forest City 135 PINE St FOREST CITY 28043 Rutherford 35.314600 -81.855300 Synthetic Minor 8100228.19A State Modification Amro Ali Asheville Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/asheville.shtml 43467 Waiting for information 3 369 43538 Carolina Poultry Power RG1, LLC 8966 WEST MARLBORO Rd FARMVILLE 27828 Pitt 35.591133 -77.611620 Synthetic Minor 7400310.17B State Modification Jeff Twisdale Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43075 In progress 0 Carolina Sunrock - Woodsdale 5280 WOODSDALE Rd ROXBORO 27574 Person 36.520833 -78.967583 Synthetic Minor 7300078.20A State Admin. Amendment Mary Rose Fontana Raleigh Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml 43861 In progress 0 Carolina Sunrock LLC - Prospect Hill Quarry and Dist. Center 1238 WRENN Rd PROSPECT HILL 27314 Caswell 36.297970 -79.173840 Unknown 1700017.19A State Greenfield Facility Dylan Wright Winston-Salem Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/winston-salem.shtml 43787 Waiting for information 2 70 43874 Carolina Sunrock LLC- Burlington North 12971 S NC HIGHWAY 62 BURLINGTON 27127 Caswell 36.250965 -79.326850 Unknown 1700016.19A State Greenfield Facility Leo Governale Winston-Salem Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/winston-salem.shtml 43725 Waiting for information 4 69 43874 CCF of NC, LLC - Randleman 4964 ISLAND FORD Rd RANDLEMAN 27317 Randolph 35.829334 -79.832016 Unknown 7600348.20A State New Permit Davis Murphy Winston-Salem Regional http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/winston-salem.shtml 43809 Waiting for information 1 8 43878 CertainTeed Corporation 200 CERTAINTEED Rd OXFORD 27565 Granville 36.292783 -78.613483 Title V 3900040.19A TV-502(b)(10) Modification Mark Cuilla Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43781 Waiting for information 1 105 43781 Chemours Company - Fayetteville Works 22828 NC HIGHWAY 87 WEST FAYETTEVILLE 28306 Bladen 34.844500 -78.831250 Title V 0900009.20A TV-Sign-501(b)(2) Part I Modification Heather Sands Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43874 In progress 0 Chemours Company - Fayetteville Works 22828 NC HIGHWAY 87 WEST FAYETTEVILLE 28306 Bladen 34.844500 -78.831250 Title V 0900009.19C TV-502(b)(10) Modification Heather Sands Raleigh Central http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp 43802 In progress 1 13 43789 43802