Citizen sleuths, here’s how to sniff out air polluters before they come to your town

When a polluting industry wants to locate in a neighborhood, residents often learn about the plan when it’s too late, or nearly so. For example, recently, Active Energy has applied to build and operate a wood pellet plant in Lumberton, in Robeson County. And last fall, Carolina Sunrock filed paperwork with the state to operate a mine in Prospect Hill, in rural Caswell County. Both projects face vigorous community opposition.
Citizen watchdogs want to know how to find out about these facilities and permit applications well before the state announces the public hearings and comment periods. Fortunately, there’s a semi-easy way to monitor what could be coming to your neighborhood. The NC Department of Environmental Quality keeps a running online database of air permit applications where you can learn about the status of the facilities. You have to drill down a bit, so I’ll take you through the steps:
- Midway down the page at https://deq.nc.gov you’ll see a section “What We Do.” It contains a link to “Learn About the Divisions.”
- Click on “Air Quality.” At the bottom of the air quality page is a section on permitting.
- The “Online Access to Air Quality Permits” is the motherlode. For active permits, you can see a map and a database of currently permitted facilities. (Note: Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties have their own local air programs; their data isn’t available through the DEQ site.)
- For air permit applications, click on “Active Air Permit Applications Status Reports.” You can download a .pdf or an Excel document. The pdf isn’t sortable, but good for a quick perusal. In my work, an Excel document is preferable because I can sort the information by city, county, name, etc. I can also map the facilities since the latitude and longitude are also listed. There are more than 240 pending air applications in North Carolina, as of today. As an example, I’ve excerpted the first 40-plus rows of the comprehensive status report below.
- Most of the header row descriptions are self-explanatory except for “Facility Classification.” The schedule is the type of permit. A Title V is the most complex type of air permit, reserved for major pollution sources. A “synthetic minor source” applies to facilities that could emit regulated pollutants like Title V sources. However, synthetic minor sources have agreed to restrictions to keep its emissions beneath that threshold. “Small” is just what it sounds like: minor polluters.
It’s important to note, though, the cumulative impacts on neighborhoods were several facilities are located near one another. Four “small” pollution sources could add up to one large source, which is why it’s important to view these facilities on a map.
- Other odds and ends: When you see TV-501 (b)(2), that refers to the section within the air quality rules. Here’s that rabbit hole. Under “Permit Application Type,” a greenfield permit is another name for construction and operation.
I check the database about three times a week, to see if any there have been updates to the facilities I’m monitoring. Now you know — happy sleuthing!
|Table 1
|Facility (Applicant) Name
|Site Address
|City
|Zip Code
|County
|Latitude
|Longitude
|Facility Classification
|Permit Application No.
|Permit Application Schedule
|Permit Application Type
|Permit Review Engineer
|Permit Review Location, Regional
|Review Location URL
|Permit Application Received Date
|Current Status
|Final Status Date
|# Add Infos Requested
|Total Days Waiting for Add Info
|Last Add. Info. Requested Date
|Add. Info. Received Date
|Application Sent to EPA (start date)
|EPA Review (end date)
|Public Notice Published Date
|Public Hearing Date
|Active Energy Renewable Power
|1885 ALAMAC Rd
|LUMBERTON
|28358
|Robeson
|34.589024
|-79.006110
|Unknown
|7800242.19A
|State
|Greenfield Facility
|Gregory Reeves
|Fayetteville Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/fayetteville.shtml
|43773
|Waiting for information
|2
|37
|43850
|American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15
|20 AMERICAN St
|MOUNT HOLLY
|28120
|Gaston
|35.290620
|-81.011810
|Title V
|3600224.17A
|TV-502(b)(10)
|Modification
|Judy Lee
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43038
|Waiting for information
|1
|848
|43038
|American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15
|20 AMERICAN St
|MOUNT HOLLY
|28120
|Gaston
|35.290620
|-81.011810
|Title V
|3600224.19A
|TV-Significant
|Modification
|Judy Lee
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43480
|Waiting for information
|2
|406
|43549
|American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15
|20 AMERICAN St
|MOUNT HOLLY
|28120
|Gaston
|35.290620
|-81.011810
|Title V
|3600224.19B
|TV-Renewal
|Renewal
|Judy Lee
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43549
|Waiting for information
|2
|133
|43880
|American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15
|20 AMERICAN St
|MOUNT HOLLY
|28120
|Gaston
|35.290620
|-81.011810
|Title V
|3600224.18B
|TV-502(b)(10)
|Modification
|Judy Lee
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43418
|Waiting for information
|1
|456
|43430
|American & Efird LLC - Plants 05 & 15
|20 AMERICAN St
|MOUNT HOLLY
|28120
|Gaston
|35.290620
|-81.011810
|Title V
|3600224.18A
|TV-502(b)(10)
|Modification
|Judy Lee
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43145
|Waiting for information
|1
|741
|43145
|American Woodmark Corporation
|838 LINCOLN COUNTY Pkwy
|LINCOLNTON
|28092
|Lincoln
|35.546700
|-81.226370
|Synthetic Minor
|5500112.19A
|State
|Ownership change
|Alejandra Cruz
|Mooresville Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/mooresville.shtml
|43812
|Issued
|43858
|0
|Arauco North America, Inc.
|985 CORINTH Rd
|MONCURE
|27559
|Chatham
|35.601516
|-79.043366
|Title V
|1900015.19D
|PSD
|Modification
|Joseph Voelker
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43768
|Waiting for information
|2
|-285
|44185
|Arclin USA, LLC
|790 CORINTH Rd
|MONCURE
|27559
|Chatham
|35.604033
|-79.047966
|Synthetic Minor
|1900030.20B
|State
|Modification
|Dena Pittman
|Raleigh Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml
|43874
|In progress
|0
|Ardagh Glass Inc.
|2201 FIRESTONE Pkwy
|WILSON
|27893
|Wilson
|35.760200
|-77.882600
|Title V
|9800155.18B
|TV- State Only
|Modification
|Joseph Voelker
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43439
|Waiting for information
|1
|392
|43494
|Ardagh Glass Inc.
|2201 FIRESTONE Pkwy
|WILSON
|27893
|Wilson
|35.760200
|-77.882600
|Title V
|9800155.18A
|TV-502(b)(10)
|Modification
|Joseph Voelker
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43200
|Waiting for information
|1
|686
|43200
|Ardagh Glass Inc.
|620 FACET Rd
|HENDERSON
|27537
|Vance
|36.291066
|-78.391883
|Title V
|9100069.18A
|TV- State Only
|Modification
|Joseph Voelker
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43462
|Waiting for information
|1
|392
|43494
|Armacell LLC
|7600 OAKWOOD St EXTENSION
|MEBANE
|27302
|Orange
|36.077916
|-79.251050
|Synthetic Minor
|6800076.20A
|State
|Renewal/Modification
|Sindy Huang
|Raleigh Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml
|43847
|In progress
|0
|Baker Interiors Furniture Company
|1 BAKER WAY
|CONNELLY SPRINGS
|28612
|Burke
|35.718300
|-81.440800
|Title V
|1200037.20A
|TV-Renewal
|Renewal
|Eric Crump
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43853
|In progress
|0
|Bentonville LNG Facility
|2256 HARPER HOUSE Rd
|FOUR OAKS
|27524
|Johnston
|35.329483
|-78.263450
|Synthetic Minor
|5100172.20A
|State
|Modification
|Maureen Conner
|Raleigh Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml
|43873
|In progress
|0
|Bernhardt Furniture Company - Plants 3&7
|1502 MORGANTON BOULEVARD
|LENOIR
|28645
|Caldwell
|35.902500
|-81.547500
|Title V
|1400007.18A
|TV-502(b)(10)
|Modification
|Mark Cuilla
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43192
|Waiting for information
|1
|694
|43192
|BF Grady Rd
|2940 NC HIGHWAY 24 WEST
|TURKEY
|28393
|Duplin
|34.996704
|-78.153190
|Unknown
|3100179.19A
|State
|Greenfield Facility
|Dean Carroll
|Wilmington Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/wilmington.shtml
|43809
|Waiting for information
|1
|39
|43847
|Black Creek Renewable Energy, LLC
|7434 ROSEBORO HIGHWAY
|ROSEBORO
|28382
|Sampson
|34.980800
|-78.457300
|Title V
|8200149.15A
|TV-Renewal
|Renewal
|Booker Pullen
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|42114
|Issued
|43866
|1
|25
|43787
|43812
|43817
|43862
|43817
|Blackburn Sanitary Landfill
|3993 ROCKY FORD Rd
|NEWTON
|28658
|Catawba
|35.605550
|-81.309166
|Title V
|1800488.18A
|TV-Renewal
|Renewal
|Joshua L. Harris
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43266
|Waiting for information
|2
|576
|43811
|Blackburn Sanitary Landfill
|3993 ROCKY FORD Rd
|NEWTON
|28658
|Catawba
|35.605550
|-81.309166
|Title V
|1800488.19A
|TV-Significant
|Modification
|Joshua L. Harris
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43767
|Waiting for information
|1
|75
|43811
|Blackburn Sanitary Landfill
|3993 ROCKY FORD Rd
|NEWTON
|28658
|Catawba
|35.605550
|-81.309166
|Title V
|1800488.17A
|TV-Significant
|Modification
|Joshua L. Harris
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43040
|Waiting for information
|3
|1114
|43811
|Blue Ridge Paper Products LLC
|175 MAIN St
|CANTON
|28716
|Haywood
|35.535600
|-82.841900
|Title V
|4400159.18G
|TV-Sign-501(b)(2) Part II
|Modification
|Jenny Sheppard
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43249
|In progress
|1
|23
|43845
|43868
|43875
|43920
|43875
|Blue Ridge Paper Products LLC
|175 MAIN St
|CANTON
|28716
|Haywood
|35.535600
|-82.841900
|Title V
|4400159.20A
|TV-Minor
|Modification
|Heather Sands
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43852
|Pending acceptance
|0
|Boise Cascade Wood Products, LLC - Roxboro EWP Plant
|1000 NORTH PARK DRIVE
|ROXBORO
|27573
|Person
|36.454916
|-78.947866
|Title V
|7300052.20B
|State
|Modification
|Matthew Mahler
|Raleigh Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml
|43843
|In progress
|1
|29
|43843
|43872
|Boise Cascade Wood Products, LLC - Roxboro EWP Plant
|1000 NORTH PARK DRIVE
|ROXBORO
|27573
|Person
|36.454916
|-78.947866
|Title V
|7300052.20A
|TV-Renewal
|Renewal
|Russell Braswell
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43816
|Waiting for information
|1
|11
|43875
|Branch & Brush Debris Depot, LLC
|21435 HWY 17 SOUTH
|HAMPSTEAD
|28443
|Pender
|34.438250
|-77.630530
|Unknown
|7100087.20A
|TV-Greenfield
|Greenfield Facility
|Jeff Twisdale
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43868
|In progress
|1
|2
|43880
|43882
|Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC
|3001 FIRESTONE Pkwy NE
|WILSON
|27893
|Wilson
|35.759650
|-77.867150
|Title V
|9800043.20A
|TV-Significant
|Modification
|Gautam Patnaik
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43479
|In progress
|0
|Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC
|3001 FIRESTONE Pkwy NE
|WILSON
|27893
|Wilson
|35.759650
|-77.867150
|Title V
|9800043.18B
|TV-502(b)(10)
|Modification
|Gautam Patnaik
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43390
|Waiting for information
|1
|496
|43390
|Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC
|3001 FIRESTONE Pkwy NE
|WILSON
|27893
|Wilson
|35.759650
|-77.867150
|Title V
|9800043.19B
|TV-Significant
|Modification
|Gautam Patnaik
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43479
|In progress
|0
|Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC
|3001 FIRESTONE Pkwy NE
|WILSON
|27893
|Wilson
|35.759650
|-77.867150
|Title V
|9800043.19A
|TV-Sign-501(b)(2) Part II
|Modification
|Gautam Patnaik
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43479
|In progress
|0
|BRP US, Inc.
|1211 GREENWOOD Rd
|SPRUCE PINE
|28777
|Mitchell
|35.909700
|-82.091700
|Title V
|6100088.17A
|TV-502(b)(10)
|Modification
|Mark Cuilla
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|42958
|Waiting for information
|1
|928
|42958
|Burlington Industries LLC - Burlington Finishing Plant
|906 N. ANTHONY St
|BURLINGTON
|27215
|Alamance
|36.083416
|-79.421033
|Synthetic Minor
|0100160.20A
|State
|Admin. Amendment
|Leo Governale
|Winston-Salem Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/winston-salem.shtml
|43874
|In progress
|0
|C.M.I. Enterprises, Inc. - Forest City
|135 PINE St
|FOREST CITY
|28043
|Rutherford
|35.314600
|-81.855300
|Synthetic Minor
|8100228.19A
|State
|Modification
|Amro Ali
|Asheville Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/asheville.shtml
|43467
|Waiting for information
|3
|369
|43538
|Carolina Poultry Power RG1, LLC
|8966 WEST MARLBORO Rd
|FARMVILLE
|27828
|Pitt
|35.591133
|-77.611620
|Synthetic Minor
|7400310.17B
|State
|Modification
|Jeff Twisdale
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43075
|In progress
|0
|Carolina Sunrock - Woodsdale
|5280 WOODSDALE Rd
|ROXBORO
|27574
|Person
|36.520833
|-78.967583
|Synthetic Minor
|7300078.20A
|State
|Admin. Amendment
|Mary Rose Fontana
|Raleigh Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/raleigh.shtml
|43861
|In progress
|0
|Carolina Sunrock LLC - Prospect Hill Quarry and Dist. Center
|1238 WRENN Rd
|PROSPECT HILL
|27314
|Caswell
|36.297970
|-79.173840
|Unknown
|1700017.19A
|State
|Greenfield Facility
|Dylan Wright
|Winston-Salem Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/winston-salem.shtml
|43787
|Waiting for information
|2
|70
|43874
|Carolina Sunrock LLC- Burlington North
|12971 S NC HIGHWAY 62
|BURLINGTON
|27127
|Caswell
|36.250965
|-79.326850
|Unknown
|1700016.19A
|State
|Greenfield Facility
|Leo Governale
|Winston-Salem Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/winston-salem.shtml
|43725
|Waiting for information
|4
|69
|43874
|CCF of NC, LLC - Randleman
|4964 ISLAND FORD Rd
|RANDLEMAN
|27317
|Randolph
|35.829334
|-79.832016
|Unknown
|7600348.20A
|State
|New Permit
|Davis Murphy
|Winston-Salem Regional
|http://daq.state.nc.us/about/regional/winston-salem.shtml
|43809
|Waiting for information
|1
|8
|43878
|CertainTeed Corporation
|200 CERTAINTEED Rd
|OXFORD
|27565
|Granville
|36.292783
|-78.613483
|Title V
|3900040.19A
|TV-502(b)(10)
|Modification
|Mark Cuilla
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43781
|Waiting for information
|1
|105
|43781
|Chemours Company - Fayetteville Works
|22828 NC HIGHWAY 87 WEST
|FAYETTEVILLE
|28306
|Bladen
|34.844500
|-78.831250
|Title V
|0900009.20A
|TV-Sign-501(b)(2) Part I
|Modification
|Heather Sands
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43874
|In progress
|0
|Chemours Company - Fayetteville Works
|22828 NC HIGHWAY 87 WEST
|FAYETTEVILLE
|28306
|Bladen
|34.844500
|-78.831250
|Title V
|0900009.19C
|TV-502(b)(10)
|Modification
|Heather Sands
|Raleigh Central
|http://xapps.enr.state.nc.us/aq/humanResources/StaffDirectory.jsp
|43802
|In progress
|1
|13
|43789
|43802
