News

Department of Defense funded study finds support for transgender military members among peers

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

A new study funded by the U.S. Department of Defense has found broad support for transgender military service members among heterosexual, cisgender and lesbian, gay or bisexual service members.

The peer-reviewed study appears to contradict one of the key arguments for the controversial ban on most transgender service announced by President Donald Trump in 2017. The ban took effect last year after a series of legal challenges.

The study, “Support for Transgender Military Service rom Active Duty United States Military Personnel,” surveyed 486 cisgender  currently serving on active duty in one of the four major branches of the U.S. military between August 2017 and March 2018. It found 66 percent of those surveyed supported the continued service of transgender people.

The “unit cohesion” argument used to support the policy holds cisgender active duty service members will not accept transgender people serving in their unit, harming mission readiness. Versions of the same argument were used to support bans on gay, lesbian and bisexual service members in the past and against racial integration of the military.

This data should go a long way toward discrediting the argument, the study’s authors wrote.

“Findings suggest broad support for transgender military service across all branches of service and military ranks,” the authors wrote. “Transgender military service was widely supported among active-duty heterosexual and LGB cisgender military personnel, indicating that from the perspective of service members themselves, the ban should be lifted.”

The new data is consistent with polling of the general population in the U.S. A polling average from the Palm Center, based on six major polls conducted last year, found 67 percent of those polled supported transgender military service.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, United States Army General Mark A. Milley, has also joined the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Commandants of the Marine Corps and Coast Guard in testifying that transgender-inclusive service does not harm military readiness.

Possibly related posts:

  1. “Ex-gay” minister condemns “conversion therapy” he promoted for decades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Sons of Confederate Veterans conference hits Raleigh this weekend

The Sons of Confederate Veterans organization is bringing ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Environmental advocates, fossil fuel industry debate Atlantic Coast Pipeline at the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Where does a trail end and the land beneath it begin? That’s just one of the thor [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at disparities in school funding

It's no secret that certain school districts are better funded than others in North Carolina. B [...]

A Superfund cleanup in Jacksonville failed. Without federal funding for a fix, contamination is spreading.

Beset by budget cuts, bankruptcies, legal disputes and broken equipment, the cleanup of the ABC Clea [...]

ECU trustees: Speaker Tim Moore seeking chancellor’s post

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is seeking the open chancellor’s position at Ea [...]

Courts rightfully unswayed by GOP’s voter ID push

The North Carolina General Assembly’s Republican majority is down to what looks to be its last-ditch [...]

The meddlers behind the mess in the UNC system

Tim Moore is looking for a “gold parachute.” That’s the news that Policy Watch reporter Joe Killian [...]

A pirate’s plunder

The post A pirate’s plunder appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The spiritual practice of grocery shopping

After a few months of unemployment I was going stir-crazy so I got a job as a cashier at a local gro [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch