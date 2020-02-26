Commentary

Editorial: As rural hospitals face a “closure crisis” the General Assembly holds the key

By
11 mins ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

At a time when the CDC is warning of the possibility of a cornoavirus outbreak, and congressional leaders are assessing response plans, here’s another medical concern getting far less attention: The threat of closure facing rural hospitals due to uncompensated care.

As Capitol Broadcasting Company notes in its Wednesday editorial, seven rural hospitals have closed in North Carolina over the last decade. And new research underscores the vulnerability of rural hospitals in states that have yet to expand Medicaid.

Here’s more from that op-ed:

Rural hospitals in Medicaid expansion states are 62 percent LESS likely to close, according to the study. Looked at another way, rural hospitals in North Carolina and other states that haven’t expanded Medicaid are more likely to close.

This is no mystery. Expanding Medicaid means there are fewer patients whose care isn’t compensated. Hospitals that get paid for the care they give more patients will have better financial performance. Doctors who know they will get paid for the services they deliver will be more willing to practice in rural areas. This is not complicated.

So why does the political party that rules the General Assembly continue to stubbornly keep North Carolina among the minority of states – just a dozen – that refuse to expand Medicaid even though it is almost entirely paid for by the federal government. Those are taxes North Carolinians have already paid. Our North Carolina dollars are helping keep rural hospitals open in other states while hospitals, many in eastern North Carolina counties like Beaufort, Washington and Halifax have closed.

The state’s hospitals as well as managed-care companies have agreed to a fee they would pay to cover the 10 percent of Medicaid expansion costs not covered by the federal government.

Why do the six Republican senators and 13 GOP state House members in the legislature that represent the 29 eastern counties served by Vidant Health – among the most rural and medically under-served in the state — block Medicaid expansion even as they know this will keep medical facilities open and provide health care to thousands of their constituents. It seems that they despise ObamaCare so much that they will ignore the healthcare needs of their communities.

These concerns should be front-and-center to the General Assembly’s leaders – particularly Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore – who have seen hospitals in their own districts close or threatened with ceasing operation.

North Carolinians understand the need to expand Medicaid. Poll after poll shows overwhelming support. They know the cost of failing to extend health coverage to those most in need. It isn’t just rural hospital closures. It is the basic health of about half-a-million working North Carolina citizens because they can’t get access to care.

Consider that thousands in need of behavioral health services – including those struggling with substance abuse and addiction – cannot access services that would help them. A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network found a direct connection between Medicaid expansion (now in 38 states) and a reduction in opioid overdose deaths – saving around 8,000 lives nationally.

Read the full editorial here.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Top of the morning: A solid plan to make NC schools constitutional

Nonpartisan experts at the Public School Forum of ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Environmental advocates, fossil fuel industry debate Atlantic Coast Pipeline at the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Where does a trail end and the land beneath it begin? That’s just one of the thor [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at disparities in school funding

It's no secret that certain school districts are better funded than others in North Carolina. B [...]

A Superfund cleanup in Jacksonville failed. Without federal funding for a fix, contamination is spreading.

Beset by budget cuts, bankruptcies, legal disputes and broken equipment, the cleanup of the ABC Clea [...]

ECU trustees: Speaker Tim Moore seeking chancellor’s post

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is seeking the open chancellor’s position at Ea [...]

Courts rightfully unswayed by GOP’s voter ID push

The North Carolina General Assembly’s Republican majority is down to what looks to be its last-ditch [...]

The meddlers behind the mess in the UNC system

Tim Moore is looking for a “gold parachute.” That’s the news that Policy Watch reporter Joe Killian [...]

A pirate’s plunder

The post A pirate’s plunder appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The spiritual practice of grocery shopping

After a few months of unemployment I was going stir-crazy so I got a job as a cashier at a local gro [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch