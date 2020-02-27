Conflict at ECU continues as yet another trustee complaint remains unresolved

It’s been a big month for ECU scandals with two members of the school’s Board of Trustees ultimately resigning as a result of a scheme to recruit and finance a student government presidential candidate.

One of those trustees, Robert Moore, alleged in his resignation letter that N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore is pursuing the open chancellor position at ECU — which other trustees and members of the UNC Board of Governors later confirmed to Policy Watch.

But as February comes to a close, there is another outstanding ECU trustee complaint.

As part of a storm of complaints and cross-complaints on the school’s sharply divided Board of Trustees, Moore filed a complaint against trustee Max Joyner. The complaint involves allegations Joyner used his position as a trustee and information he gained on the board as part of a real estate deal near campus. Moore has also alleged Joyner tried to recruit his own student government presidential candidate at the school.

The UNC Board of Governors didn’t take up the complaint against Joyner earlier this month when it held a hearing on Lewis and Moore, as members indicated they wanted more information on the complaint before they proceeded.

But last week, during the closed session portion of a meeting of the UNC Board of Governors’ University Governance Committee, committee members said it would be appropriate to contact ECU Board of Trustees Chairman Vern Davenport about removing Joyner from his trustee committee assignments until the matter is resolved. UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey agreed.

Joyner is chair of the ECU trustees’ University Affairs and Economic Development committees and a member of the Audit, Risk Management, Compliance and Ethics Committee.

Joyner is also a former Greenville City Council member and former member of the the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority Board. He is a second-generation member of the ECU Board of Trustees, following his father.

Developments are expected in the case as soon as next week, according to sources close to the matter.

Policy Watch will continue to report this story as it develops.