Higher Ed, News

Conflict at ECU continues as yet another trustee complaint remains unresolved

By
54 mins ago
Leave a comment
In Higher Ed, News

It’s been a big month for ECU scandals with two members of the school’s Board of Trustees ultimately resigning as a result of a scheme to recruit and finance a student government presidential candidate.

One of those trustees, Robert Moore, alleged in his resignation letter that N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore is pursuing the open chancellor position at ECU — which other trustees and members of the UNC Board of Governors later confirmed to Policy Watch.

But as February comes to a close, there is another outstanding ECU trustee complaint.

As part of a storm of complaints and cross-complaints on the school’s sharply divided Board of Trustees, Moore filed a complaint against trustee Max Joyner. The complaint involves allegations Joyner used his position as a trustee and information he gained on the board as part of a real estate deal near campus. Moore has also alleged Joyner tried to recruit his own student government presidential candidate at the school.

ECU Board of Trustee member Max Joyner.

The UNC Board of Governors didn’t take up the complaint against Joyner earlier this month when it held a hearing on Lewis and Moore, as members indicated they wanted more information on the complaint before they proceeded.

But last week, during the closed session portion of a meeting of the UNC Board of Governors’ University Governance Committee, committee members said it would be appropriate to contact ECU Board of Trustees Chairman Vern Davenport about removing Joyner from his trustee committee assignments until the matter is resolved. UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey agreed.

Joyner is chair of the ECU trustees’ University Affairs and Economic Development committees and a member of the Audit, Risk Management, Compliance and Ethics Committee.

Joyner is also a former Greenville City Council member and former member of the the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority Board. He is a second-generation member of the ECU Board of Trustees, following his father.

Developments are expected in the case as soon as next week, according to sources close to the matter.

Policy Watch will continue to report this story as it develops.

Possibly related posts:

  1. One ECU Trustee resigns, one censured in SGA controversy
  2. ECU Trustee scandal heads to UNC Board of Governors committee
  3. Questions loom as UNC Board of Governors meets today on ECU Trustees controversy
  4. Second ECU trustee resigns in wake of scandal
  5. UNC Board of Governors members address reports of Tim Moore seeking ECU chancellorship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Department of Defense funded study finds support for transgender military members among peers

A new study funded by the U.S. Department ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
DC update: The latest on attempts to restrict abortion access, rollback landmark environmental law

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t allow many bills to get floor votes thes [...]

Guilford County Schools initiative to help eligible 17-and 18-year-olds vote riles GOP critics

Superintendent lauds program designed to help students become "lifelong voters" School fie [...]

Environmental advocates, fossil fuel industry debate Atlantic Coast Pipeline at the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Where does a trail end and the land beneath it begin? That’s just one of the thor [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at disparities in school funding

It's no secret that certain school districts are better funded than others in North Carolina. B [...]

Courts rightfully unswayed by GOP’s voter ID push

The North Carolina General Assembly’s Republican majority is down to what looks to be its last-ditch [...]

The meddlers behind the mess in the UNC system

Tim Moore is looking for a “gold parachute.” That’s the news that Policy Watch reporter Joe Killian [...]

A pirate’s plunder

The post A pirate’s plunder appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The spiritual practice of grocery shopping

After a few months of unemployment I was going stir-crazy so I got a job as a cashier at a local gro [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch