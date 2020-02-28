Policy Watch takes home eight honors at N.C. Press Association awards

The staff at N.C. Policy Watch took home eight honors at Thursday’s N.C. Press Association awards banquet, including a prestigious prize given by the N.C. Bar Association to Courts & Law Reporter Melissa Boughton.

The annual ceremony celebrates the best reporting, commentary, and photography of 2019, focusing on daily and weekly newspapers, as well as online publications like Policy Watch.

This year’s haul also included a 3rd Place award for “general excellence” for the Policy Watch site. For previous Policy Watch awards, click here.

Read below for a full listing of the 2020 awards:

1st Place Election/Political Reporting – Melissa Boughton

Media & the Law Award (from N.C. Bar) – Melissa Boughton

1st Place Serious Columns – Billy Ball

2nd Place Election/Political Reporting – Billy Ball

2nd Place Use of Social Media – Melissa Boughton

3rd Place Education Reporting – Greg Childress

3rd Place Investigative Reporting – Lisa Sorg

3rd Place General Excellence for Websites – Staff