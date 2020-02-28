Policy Watch takes home eight honors at N.C. Press Association awards

The staff at N.C. Policy Watch took home eight honors at Thursday’s N.C. Press Association awards banquet, including a prestigious prize given by the N.C. Bar Association to Courts & Law Reporter Melissa Boughton.
The annual ceremony celebrates the best reporting, commentary, and photography of 2019, focusing on daily and weekly newspapers, as well as online publications like Policy Watch.
This year’s haul also included a 3rd Place award for “general excellence” for the Policy Watch site. For previous Policy Watch awards, click here.
Read below for a full listing of the 2020 awards:
1st Place Election/Political Reporting – Melissa Boughton
Media & the Law Award (from N.C. Bar) – Melissa Boughton
1st Place Serious Columns – Billy Ball
2nd Place Election/Political Reporting – Billy Ball
2nd Place Use of Social Media – Melissa Boughton
3rd Place Education Reporting – Greg Childress
3rd Place Investigative Reporting – Lisa Sorg
3rd Place General Excellence for Websites – Staff
Leave a Reply