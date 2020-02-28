Poll: NC’s Democratic presidential primary too close to call, Cunningham favored in Senate race

With Tuesday’s primary elections just days away, a new Meredith College poll shows the Democratic race in North Carolina extremely tight.

According to the poll, Bernie Sanders is (19.5%) leading Joe Biden (17.9%) with Michael Bloomberg (17%) a third place choice.

Almost 12 percent of likely Democratic voters remain undecided late in the game.

Elizabeth Warren (10.9%) and Pete Buttigieg (10%) are also poised to make a move if their supporters turn out in force.

Here’s more from the Meredith poll:

Of the leading candidates, Joe Biden is a strong choice among African American voters with almost twice the support given to Bernie Sanders. Sanders, on the other hand, is the overwhelming choice among the youngest voters. Not only are the three within the poll’s margin of error (3%), almost one-third of North Carolina Democratic voters (31.2%) indicate that they are not 100 percent sure that they will vote for their preferred candidate on Election Day.

In the U.S. Senate Democratic primary, the outlook is much clearer.

Cal Cunningham hold an almost 30-point lead over Erica Smith (43.4% v. 13.8%). Cunningham outperforms Smith among all demographic groups, except for Generation Z voters.

On the Republican side there’s much less suspense.

Likely Republican voters overwhelmingly favor re-nominating President Donald Trump (85.1%), while Senator Thom Tillis garners strong support (53.1%) of likelyRepublican voters, while neither of his challengers gets five percent of the vote. Likewise, in the race for the Republican nomination for governor, Lt. Governor Dan Forest is the choice of 53.3 percent of Republican voters, while his opponent, Holly Grange, gets less than ten percent (9.6%).

In terms of satisfaction with the direction the country is headed, North Carolinians appear less dissatisfied with how things are going in the state than in the nation. Forty-four percent disapprove with the direction of N.C., compared to 51% who say they disapprove of the direction the country is headed.

The poll interviewed just over 1,000 registered voters between February 16-24.

You can read the complete results here including how confident voters feel about the election process and their attitudes about women as political leaders.