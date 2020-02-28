News

Poll: NC’s Democratic presidential primary too close to call, Cunningham favored in Senate race

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

With Tuesday’s primary elections just days away, a new Meredith College poll shows the Democratic race in North Carolina extremely tight.

According to the poll, Bernie Sanders is (19.5%) leading Joe Biden (17.9%) with Michael Bloomberg (17%) a third place choice.

Almost 12 percent of likely Democratic voters remain undecided late in the game.

Elizabeth Warren (10.9%) and Pete Buttigieg (10%) are also poised to make a move if their supporters turn out in force.

Here’s more from the Meredith poll:

Of the leading candidates, Joe Biden is a strong choice among African American voters with almost twice the support given to Bernie Sanders. Sanders, on the other hand, is the overwhelming choice among the youngest voters.

Not only are the three within the poll’s margin of error (3%), almost one-third of North Carolina Democratic voters (31.2%) indicate that they are not 100 percent sure that they will vote for their preferred candidate on Election Day.

In the U.S. Senate Democratic primary, the outlook is much clearer.

Cal Cunningham hold an almost 30-point lead over Erica Smith (43.4% v. 13.8%).

Cunningham outperforms Smith among all demographic groups, except for Generation Z voters.

On the Republican side there’s much less suspense.

Likely Republican voters overwhelmingly favor re-nominating President Donald Trump (85.1%), while Senator Thom Tillis garners strong support (53.1%) of likelyRepublican voters, while neither of his challengers gets five percent of the vote. Likewise, in the race for the Republican nomination for governor, Lt. Governor Dan Forest is the choice of 53.3 percent of Republican voters, while his opponent, Holly Grange, gets less than ten percent (9.6%).

In terms of satisfaction with the direction the country is headed, North Carolinians appear less dissatisfied with how things are going in the state than in the nation. Forty-four percent disapprove with the direction of N.C., compared to 51% who say they disapprove of the direction the country is headed.

The poll interviewed just over 1,000 registered voters between February 16-24.

You can read the complete results here including how confident voters feel about the election process and their attitudes about women as political leaders.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

While risk is low, DHHS asks North Carolinians to continue to plan ahead for the Coronavirus

Governor Roy Cooper’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Task Force ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
UNC campuses struggling to make do as state budget impasse nears ninth month

As temperatures fell last week, a few inches of snowfall led to school closures and hot chocolate in [...]

DC update: The latest on attempts to restrict abortion access, rollback landmark environmental law

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t allow many bills to get floor votes thes [...]

Guilford County Schools initiative to help eligible 17-and 18-year-olds vote riles GOP critics

Superintendent lauds program designed to help students become "lifelong voters" School fie [...]

Environmental advocates, fossil fuel industry debate Atlantic Coast Pipeline at the U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Where does a trail end and the land beneath it begin? That’s just one of the thor [...]

Courts rightfully unswayed by GOP’s voter ID push

The North Carolina General Assembly’s Republican majority is down to what looks to be its last-ditch [...]

The meddlers behind the mess in the UNC system

Tim Moore is looking for a “gold parachute.” That’s the news that Policy Watch reporter Joe Killian [...]

A pirate’s plunder

The post A pirate’s plunder appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The spiritual practice of grocery shopping

After a few months of unemployment I was going stir-crazy so I got a job as a cashier at a local gro [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch