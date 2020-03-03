House Speaker Tim Moore to make high profile trip to Greenville as ECU chancellor search continues

Last month, Policy Watch reported that sources close to the ECU Chancellor search say N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is pursuing the job.

Though Moore’s office said he was running for re-election, they did not respond to follow-up questions about whether that would preclude him also seeking the ECU job.

Later this month, the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming Moore as the featured speaker for its March Power Luncheon.

Recent letters to the Daily Reflector newspaper in Greenville reflect some public pushback against the idea of Moore, one of the state’s most powerful Republican leaders, pursuing a job that would require the very ECU Board of Trustee and UNC Board of Governors members he appointed to give him the position.

The ECU Board of Trustees recently began its chancellor search process in earnest, even as it grapples with a series of scandals related to its leadership and the actions of some trustees. In November, the UNC system named a 20-member search committee that will recommend finalists to UNC-system Interim President Bill Roper, who will recommend a final candidate to the Board of Governors. The board will then vote on whether to make that candidate ECU’s next leader.

Last month, Robert Moore became the second ECU trustee to resign after attempting to recruit a student to run for student government president and thereby, he hoped, swing the balance of power on the school’s Board of Trustees.

In his resignation letter, Robert Moore suggested Tim Moore (no relation) was seeking the chancellorship at ECU – news to much of the public but not, board members said this week, to those close to the process.

“In closing I want to again thank you for the opportunity to serve the institution that I have come to adore and love,” Robert Moore wrote to the Speaker. “I would also like to wish you the very best of luck in your continued pursuit of the position of Chancellor at East Carolina University.”

Late last year rumors surfaced Moore was pursuing the presidency of the UNC System, causing pushback from students, faculty, staff and even some members of the UNC Board of Governors.