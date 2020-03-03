News

Would a Sanders nomination hurt Dems’ bid to claim Senate majority?

By
6 hours ago
1 Comment
In News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Join us next Monday for a Super Tuesday preview

One Comment


  1. Stewart

    March 3, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    You’ll notice that every one of those “experts” is an old-line, centrist, Third Way kind of Democrat. They are exactly the kind of establishment Dems who have been saying the same thing for years (“we need to be more moderate or we’ll lose!”) and have been signally less than successful at the actual ballot box when it comes down to doing things like keeping a Senate majority. Why on Earth should we listen to them now, playing Chicken Little to Sander’s success?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Trump praises ‘very special guy’ Rep. Meadows in acquittal victory speech

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took a victory ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at the Mountain Valley Pipeline (and the doublespeak regulators employ to describe its environmental impacts)

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has rarely met a pipeline it didn’t like, and the MVP South [...]

N.C. immigrants, allies vow to resist ramped-up ICE enforcement actions

North Carolina immigrants and their allies are making it plain they will not go softly into Presiden [...]

Congresswoman Alma Adams warns ‘major failure’ of government oversight imperils sick miners

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams grilled a Trump administration official Wednesday over n [...]

UNC campuses struggling to make do as state budget impasse nears ninth month

As temperatures fell last week, a few inches of snowfall led to school closures and hot chocolate in [...]

Reproductive freedom is in the cross-hairs this week at the Supreme Court

On Wednesday of this week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear its first abortion rights case since the [...]

No. No! No!! (How many times do we have to tell them?)

The post No. No! No!! (How many times do we have to tell them?) appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Courts rightfully unswayed by GOP’s voter ID push

The North Carolina General Assembly’s Republican majority is down to what looks to be its last-ditch [...]

The meddlers behind the mess in the UNC system

Tim Moore is looking for a “gold parachute.” That’s the news that Policy Watch reporter Joe Killian [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch