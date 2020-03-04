Farm labor union again suing U.S. Department of Labor on behalf of tobacco workers

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee, a labor union representing 10,000 agricultural workers in North Carolina and the Midwest, is again suing the U.S. Department of Labor on behalf of tobacco farm workers.

On Thursday the committee and lawyers from the legal non-profit Public Citizen will file a claim in federal court to compel the release of records they say will show violations of federal labor laws on farms that sold tobacco to RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, Universal Leaf Corporation, Altria or Alliance One International.

“This is the second time in a year we have had to sue the Dept. of Labor, simply to get them to do their job,” said Baldemar Velasquez, president of FLOC, in a statement Wednesday. “US DOL is constantly talking about their lack of resources to enforce the law, but seems to have endless time and money to spend partnering with the tobacco industry to participate in multi-stakeholder exercises, provide training for growers, and help companies like Reynolds American get good press for doing the bare minimum.”

The committee has outlined its grievances in an online petition:

In 2019, dozens of union members employed by six Eastern NC farms stood up against corruption and labor rights abuses and sought negotiations for a union agreement. In the midst of this campaign, the US Dept. of Labor began an investigation of the labor contractor, Salvador Barajas, interviewed a small number or workers, told all of the growers they had no need to worry, and closed out a case against the labor contractor in just a few days. Workers were told they would be paid before last November 15th. To date, no one has been paid, the US DOL hasn’t initiated any legal proceedings against the labor contractor, all union members have been blacklisted, and DOL refuses to investigate retaliation claims. Instead, US DOL has spent the past five years collaborating with Big Tobacco companies such as Reynolds American, taking what amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars in in-kind contributions, spending resources schmoozing with tobacco trade groups instead of focusing on enforcing the law, and blocking information showing severe violations of the law in big tobacco supply chains from becoming public. Today, union members who have been blacklisted from the H2A program are calling on the US DOL to: 1. Release detailed information about the investigation to the workers involved and their union. 2. Bring a resolution to the Barajas claim by bringing legal action ASAP if Barajas will not pay. 3. Include a real investigation on the retaliation against workers for speaking to DOL. 4. End collaboration with industry players complicit in human rights violations. 5. Release information FLOC requested under the Freedom of Information Act showing what information US DOL has about Reynolds contract growers that have violated federal law.

The group will hold a press conference Thursday at 3:30 p.m. before delivering a copy of its petition petition to the US Department of Labor’s North Carolina office at 4407 Bland Road in Raleigh.