NC helps winnow Democratic presidential field to two

Political experts and analysts across the country expressed almost unanimous agreement after last night’s stunning comeback by former Vice President Joe Biden that the race for the Democratic nomination has now become a two-person race between Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

If that’s so, North Carolina played a leading role in the drama by handing Biden a surprising 19 point victory just days after polls showed him tied or trailing sanders and former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg.

Here’s Dan Balz of the Washington Post:

There are few commodities more valuable in political campaigns than momentum, and, right now, Biden is blessed with it in abundance for the first time in his campaign. Biden had a noticeable deficit in money and organization in the Super Tuesday states, compared with the well-resourced and well-organized Sanders. The rapid consolidation around Biden’s candidacy has given him what Sanders’s money and ground game could not produce, and the results Tuesday put the former vice president in position to compete on at least an even basis with the senator from Vermont for supremacy in the contest to become the party’s nominee.