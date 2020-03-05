Got questions about the coronavirus? Policy Watch sits down with the State Health Director to get some answers.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the headlines about the rapidly spreading coronavirus, what symptoms to look for, and just how prepared one needs to be.

Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS, sat down with NC Policy Watch’s Rob Schofield Thursday morning to help sort fact from fiction about COVID-19, and explain how to best protect you and your family.

Click below to listen to interview that will run this weekend as part of NC Policy Watch’s News & Views weekly radio show.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. North Carolina resources can be found on the Division of Public Health website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

