News

Got questions about the coronavirus? Policy Watch sits down with the State Health Director to get some answers.

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the headlines about the rapidly spreading coronavirus, what symptoms to look for, and just how prepared one needs to be.

Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS, sat down with NC Policy Watch’s Rob Schofield Thursday morning to help sort fact from fiction about COVID-19, and explain how to best protect you and your family.

Click below to listen to interview that will run this weekend as part of NC Policy Watch’s News & Views weekly radio show.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. North Carolina resources can be found on the Division of Public Health website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

Additional resources:

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

North Carolina identifies first case of COVID-19, state laboratory now able to test for virus

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials announced ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
U.S. Senate Democrats slam Trump officials for coronavirus response

Richard Burr voices concerns about the federal response as well WASHINGTON — U.S. senators want Trum [...]

Biden surges to victory in NC; Cunningham to face Tillis in Senate race

Governor's race to feature Cooper v. Forest; Runoffs on tap for R's and D's in a hand [...]

Super Tuesday off to a smooth start across North Carolina

Super Tuesday is finally here, and at least for now, there haven’t been any major hitches in North C [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the Mountain Valley Pipeline (and the doublespeak regulators employ to describe its environmental impacts)

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has rarely met a pipeline it didn’t like, and the MVP South [...]

Five things to keep in mind on Super Tuesday and throughout a momentous election year

For many caring and thinking people who pine for the honesty, integrity, intelligence, energy and ho [...]

Reproductive freedom is in the cross-hairs this week at the Supreme Court

On Wednesday of this week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear its first abortion rights case since the [...]

No. No! No!! (How many times do we have to tell them?)

The post No. No! No!! (How many times do we have to tell them?) appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Courts rightfully unswayed by GOP’s voter ID push

The North Carolina General Assembly’s Republican majority is down to what looks to be its last-ditch [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch