State Board of Education approves spending limits for superintendent

11 mins ago
State Superintendent Mark Johnson

As expected Thursday, the State Board of Education (SBE) adopted policy revisions limiting the amount the state superintendent can spend without board approval.

The superintendent can now spend up to $500,000 without first getting SBE approval. The limit was $1 million.

The SBE proposed the new rules after Superintendent Mark Johnson made an “emergency” purchase in December to keep the Istation K-3 reading assessment tool in North Carolina classrooms. Johnson made the move after a “no-pay” contract with the firm expired.

Former state Chief Information Officer Eric Boyette cancelled the contract because he didn’t believe there was an emergency. Istation was awarded the contract after it was rebid.

The vote limiting the superintendent’s spending came a day after Johnson challenged a SBE contract for more than $30,000 with Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) to study the state’s accountability system, including the controversial A-F letter grading used to rate North Carolina’s schools.

The contract was not submitted for bid, which Johnson noted is required  under state law.

SBE Chairman Eric Davis said N.C. Department of Public Instruction officials are working to correct mistakes made in awarding the contract.

 

