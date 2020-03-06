News, public health

North Carolina has 2nd case of coronavirus

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News, public health

State health officials announced a second presumptively positive case of the coronavirus in North Carolina on Friday. This case is unrelated to the Wake County case, and is described as a man from Chatham County who visited Italy in February. The individual is doing well and isolated at home, according to state officials.

Here’s more from the Department of Health and Human Services:

A North Carolina man from Chatham County traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak. He had two days of mild, flu-like symptoms while in Italy. His fever resolved and symptoms were improving, and he flew back to the United States the following day. This person was a contact to a case in Georgia and the Georgia Department of Health notified North Carolina health officials.

Chatham County Public Health Department officials conducted a home visit and collected specimens, which came back presumptively positive last night. He has been cooperative and is in home isolation until follow-up tests are negative. The Chatham County Public Health Department will work to identify close contacts to monitor symptoms. Since the person had been symptomatic before travel, the CDC will identify close contacts on the flight thought to be at risk and notify the appropriate public health agencies. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the identity of the person will be released.

While awaiting confirmation of results from the CDC, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will treat presumptive cases as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection.

COVID-19 is currently not widespread in North Carolina. Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, North Carolinians should take the same measures that health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and covering coughs and sneezes.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. North Carolina resources can be found on the Division of Public Health website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

Additional resources:

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Got questions about the coronavirus? Policy Watch sits down with the State Health Director to get some answers.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the headlines ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Superintendent Mark Johnson picks a new fight with the State Board of Education

Tensions rise over new contract controversy A day after finishing a distant third in a bid to become [...]

U.S. Senate Democrats slam Trump officials for coronavirus response

Richard Burr voices concerns about the federal response as well WASHINGTON — U.S. senators want Trum [...]

Biden surges to victory in NC; Cunningham to face Tillis in Senate race

Governor's race to feature Cooper v. Forest; Runoffs on tap for R's and D's in a hand [...]

Super Tuesday off to a smooth start across North Carolina

Super Tuesday is finally here, and at least for now, there haven’t been any major hitches in North C [...]

The global, national and local impacts of Trump’s war on reproductive freedom

We all know there’s a lot at stake in this crucial political year, including a woman’s right to make [...]

Five things to keep in mind on Super Tuesday and throughout a momentous election year

For many caring and thinking people who pine for the honesty, integrity, intelligence, energy and ho [...]

Reproductive freedom is in the cross-hairs this week at the Supreme Court

On Wednesday of this week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear its first abortion rights case since the [...]

No. No! No!! (How many times do we have to tell them?)

The post No. No! No!! (How many times do we have to tell them?) appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch