News

Trump taps Congressman Mark Meadows to serve as next Chief of Staff

By
35 mins ago
Leave a comment
In News

President Donald Trump has selected North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) to serve as the next White House Chief of Staff.  Trump made the announcement Friday evening via Twitter:

Rep. Meadows who has represented the 11th district since 2013, announced in December he would not seek another term in Congress.

Meadows will replace Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

Congressman Mark Meadows

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

North Carolina has 2nd case of coronavirus

State health officials announced a second presumptively positive ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Superintendent Mark Johnson picks a new fight with the State Board of Education

Tensions rise over new contract controversy A day after finishing a distant third in a bid to become [...]

U.S. Senate Democrats slam Trump officials for coronavirus response

Richard Burr voices concerns about the federal response as well WASHINGTON — U.S. senators want Trum [...]

Biden surges to victory in NC; Cunningham to face Tillis in Senate race

Governor's race to feature Cooper v. Forest; Runoffs on tap for R's and D's in a hand [...]

Super Tuesday off to a smooth start across North Carolina

Super Tuesday is finally here, and at least for now, there haven’t been any major hitches in North C [...]

The global, national and local impacts of Trump’s war on reproductive freedom

We all know there’s a lot at stake in this crucial political year, including a woman’s right to make [...]

Five things to keep in mind on Super Tuesday and throughout a momentous election year

For many caring and thinking people who pine for the honesty, integrity, intelligence, energy and ho [...]

Reproductive freedom is in the cross-hairs this week at the Supreme Court

On Wednesday of this week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear its first abortion rights case since the [...]

No. No! No!! (How many times do we have to tell them?)

The post No. No! No!! (How many times do we have to tell them?) appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch