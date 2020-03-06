Trump taps Congressman Mark Meadows to serve as next Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump has selected North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) to serve as the next White House Chief of Staff. Trump made the announcement Friday evening via Twitter:

I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

Rep. Meadows who has represented the 11th district since 2013, announced in December he would not seek another term in Congress.

Meadows will replace Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.