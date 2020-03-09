News

NC Congressman opts to self-quarantine; new cases of coronavirus crop up in Wake County

By
4 hours ago
North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows has made the decision to self-quarantine after discovering he may have had contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus at the CPAC conference.

Meadow’s Chief of Staff confirming the news Monday evening on Twitter:

President Trump announced just last week that Meadows will become his new White House Chief of Staff.

Other Republican notables taking the precautionary step following possible exposure at the Conservative Political Action Conference include: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Reps. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Earlier today, North Carolina Health and Human Services officials announced that five more people in Wake County have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. All five traveled to Boston in late February to attend a BioGen conference. Now those five are in isolation at their respective homes.

Advice for protecting oneself from the virus remains the same:

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, North Carolinians should take the same measures that health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.

