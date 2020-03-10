Breaking: Van Duyn concedes Democratic Lt. Gov. race to Holley

A week after losing the Super Tuesday vote in a crowded contest for the Democratic nomination for Lt. Governor by a relatively narrow margin of 26% to 20%, Buncombe County state Senator Terry Van Duyn has conceded the race to Wake County State Rep. Yvonne Holley. State law allows the runner up to ask for a runoff when the winner receives less than 30% of the vote, but tonight, Van Duyn officially declined to do so.

This is from a statement Van Duyn released earlier this evening:

“I want to congratulate Representative Holley for winning this Democratic Primary Election. We all ran races based upon our shared value of moving North Carolina in a better direction. I look forward to doing everything I can to elect Democrats up and down the ticket in 2020 and that includes supporting Representative Holley as our next Lieutenant Governor.”

Van Duyn’s concession all but assures that North Carolina will elect its first Black Lt. Governor in November. In a Super Tuesday surprise, Republicans nominated Mark Robinson for the seat. Robinson is an African-American gun rights advocate from Greensboro who has not previously served in elected office.

In a statement, state Democratic Party chair Wayne Goodwin praised both candidates:

“We are grateful to every candidate that ran in the Lieutenant Governor’s race and every race across the state. Representative Holley has been a fierce advocate for our public schools and has a proven record of working across the aisle to get things done. We look forward to adding yet another incredibly qualified candidate to our diverse slate of candidates and to winning big this November. ”