News, Trump Administration

Congress rebukes Trump’s bid to slash CDC funding amid outbreak

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News, Trump Administration

WASHINGTON — U.S. House lawmakers resoundingly rebuffed a Trump administration request to cut funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the coronavirus crisis.

The CDC director testified Tuesday before the House Appropriations Committee, where Republicans and Democrats alike said Congress won’t comply with the budget cuts requested in Trump’s fiscal year 2021 spending plan. The White House proposed to cut CDC’s overall spending by 9% in the next fiscal year.

“This subcommittee will not be pursuing the administration’s proposed cuts. To cut from our public health infrastructure during an outbreak is beyond consideration,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the chairwoman of the appropriations subcommittee that oversees the CDC’s budget.

Instead, Congress will aim to funnel more money into the CDC and the nation’s public health system, she added. “We will not lurch from crisis to crisis and lapse into complacency in between. We cannot. This coronavirus outbreak makes that clear.”

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), the top Republican on the subcommittee, agreed. “I’m quite sure that we won’t be cutting the CDC anytime soon. I suspect quite the opposite,” Cole told the CDC director.

CDC Director Robert Redfield defended the administration’s budget request on Capitol Hill at the Tuesday hearing, saying that “smart investments in CDC’s core capabilities and facilities enable us to protect U.S. citizens from a host of domestic and international health threats.”

There’s been broad bipartisan support in Congress for increased federal funding to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus, a respiratory illness that causes COVID-19. President Donald Trump last week signed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the outbreak.

“Obvious, we’re not cutting your budget,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) told Redfield on Tuesday. The Wisconsin Democrat asked the CDC director whether the United States had lost its chance at containment and is strictly working to mitigate the effects of the illness.

The answer is different in different areas, Redfield said. “We’re in a containment in certain areas. I would say in general we’re in a containment, blended mitigation, in some areas we’re in high mitigation.”

On Tuesday afternoon, CDC’s website cited 647 confirmed and presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the United States, and 25 deaths caused by the virus. The CDC reported Tuesday that COVID-19 had been reported in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) asked Redfield whether the United States was at the beginning, the middle or the end of its fight against the coronavirus.

“I can’t predict,” Redfield told her.

He also declined to predict what percentage of the U.S. population might ultimately get the coronavirus.

“I think it depends on how effective our public health response is right now,” Redfield told her.

“We all have a role to play.” And he stressed, “If you’re sick, stay home, please, stay home.”

Possibly related posts:

  1. While risk is low, DHHS asks North Carolinians to continue to plan ahead for the Coronavirus
  2. This week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch
  3. Trump administration cracks down on food stamps; new rule expected to deny assistance to 700,000 people
  4. DeVos advances controversial federal voucher program after Trump SOTU endorsement
  5. UNC increases COVID-19 precautions, travel restrictions during Spring Break

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Liberal Supreme Court justices challenge abortion restrictions in high-stakes case

WASHINGTON — The liberal wing of the U.S. ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at Super Tuesday totals, turnout and turnaround

Last week's Super Tuesday primary vote seems likely to have gone a long way toward setting the [...]

Superintendent Mark Johnson picks a new fight with the State Board of Education

Tensions rise over new contract controversy A day after finishing a distant third in a bid to become [...]

U.S. Senate Democrats slam Trump officials for coronavirus response

Richard Burr voices concerns about the federal response as well WASHINGTON — U.S. senators want Trum [...]

Biden surges to victory in NC; Cunningham to face Tillis in Senate race

Governor's race to feature Cooper v. Forest; Runoffs on tap for R's and D's in a hand [...]

The Right’s attacks on Medicaid expansion grow more desperate

You’d think the emergence of the coronavirus would, at long last, have shamed North Carolina’s polit [...]

Some important truths about “religious people” and abortion rights

When I was a newly ordained, still naive and idealistic, young pastor from South Carolina, I attende [...]

The passing of the torch….

The post The passing of the torch…. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The practicalities and policy implications of the coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues its slow and stress-inducing march across the globe there are several t [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch