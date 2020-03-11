Higher Ed, News

Breaking: UNC system transitioning away from in-person instruction "indefinitely" amid COVID-19 pandemic

All UNC System will transition from in-person instruction to “a system of alternative course delivery” amid concerns about the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from the UNC system office late Wednesday.

Alternative course delivery will begin March 23, according to a statement from the system.

From the statement:

All UNC System institutions will remain open and continue to deliver high-quality instruction for our students At the same time, we are working to maximize flexibility in how we deliver education in order to limit the potential impact of the coronavirus at our institutions. Guidance has just been issued to all UNC System institutions.

  • All UNC System institutions will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20. Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely. Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.
  • University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.
  • Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be cancelled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
  • University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.

UNC System institutions are thriving and supportive communities, ready to adapt quickly as circumstances evolve.  We remain focused on the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and the delivery of our core academic mission.

The announcement follows similar moves by Duke University and Elon University this week.

