Higher Ed, News

Duke, Elon University move classes online as UNC system develops options

By
15 mins ago
Leave a comment
In Higher Ed, News

Responding to the  COVID-19 pandemic, Elon University announced Wednesday it will move instruction online for two weeks when students return from Spring Break on March 23.

The move follows Duke University’s Tuesday announcement that all on-campus classes would be suspended until further notice, with Spring Break extended to March 22 and instruction resuming remotely on March 23.

“Although the decision to alter classes was difficult as it will impact Elon’s residential learning environment for a few weeks, we are confident these measures will help to protect all members of our community,” said Elon University President Connie Book in a message to the Elon community Wednesday. “We are announcing this decision now to give faculty and students time to plan for the transition and achieve their academic goals. This decision will bring many questions and we will be working to answer those in the days ahead. We know this will be a stressful shift for our community and will be in touch frequently as further information is developed.”

The UNC System, as of Wednesday afternoon, had not made any announcement about the suspension of classes.

In a statement this week, UNC-Chapel Hill said the campus is developing its ability to deliver courses remotely.

“As it relates to instruction, we are developing the capacity to continue course delivery remotely, should that be necessary,” the statement said. “Several campus units and academic leaders, together with members of the campus information technology community, have put together a collection of resources that should help faculty and instructors prepare. We have an interdisciplinary team working on this and they will continue to develop our remote instruction strategy and update the site as new information and capabilities become available.”

The university has restricted travel and is requiring students to self-report travel over Spring Break, which ends March 16.

Students and faculty returning from Level 2 and Level 3 countries — as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are expected to self-report and self-quarantine. Students who fail to do so will not be given excused absences and could be subject to action from the Office of Student Conduct, Guskiewicz said in an update e-mail last week.

Though there are as yet no confirmed cases in the UNC system, the system office is working with individual campuses as they formulate their responses.

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC increases COVID-19 precautions, travel restrictions during Spring Break
  2. UNC System awarded $25.7 million GEAR UP grant to support low income students
  3. Report: UNC-Chapel Hill violated federal laws on reporting crimes, handling sexual assaults
  4. UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Council, Campus Safety Commission condemn Silent Sam settlement
  5. Roper continues to highlight damage of state budget impasse on UNC system

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

UNC increases COVID-19 precautions, travel restrictions during Spring Break

As students remain on Spring Break this week, ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Governor, bracing for long-term coronavirus impact, declares state of emergency for NC

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency today as health officials continue to prepare for the [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at Super Tuesday totals, turnout and turnaround

Last week's Super Tuesday primary vote seems likely to have gone a long way toward setting the [...]

Superintendent Mark Johnson picks a new fight with the State Board of Education

Tensions rise over new contract controversy A day after finishing a distant third in a bid to become [...]

U.S. Senate Democrats slam Trump officials for coronavirus response

Richard Burr voices concerns about the federal response as well WASHINGTON — U.S. senators want Trum [...]

The Right’s attacks on Medicaid expansion grow more desperate

You’d think the emergence of the coronavirus would, at long last, have shamed North Carolina’s polit [...]

Some important truths about “religious people” and abortion rights

When I was a newly ordained, still naive and idealistic, young pastor from South Carolina, I attende [...]

The passing of the torch….

The post The passing of the torch…. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The practicalities and policy implications of the coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues its slow and stress-inducing march across the globe there are several t [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch