UNC System Interim President addresses COVID-19 response

Interim UNC System President Dr. Bill Roper released a video Thursday afternoon directly addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus, and the UNC System response to it.

“As a physician, educator, parent, and former director of the CDC, I understand why the University community is anxious at this time.

Concern is warranted, panic is not.

Everyone should be vigilant and adopt tried and true practices for maintaining good health. Doing so will help minimize the impact of this virus.

Avoiding overreaction is also critical to our shared effort. The UNC System is consulting with public health officials to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and prepare for the likelihood that the virus will impact our institutions.

I have been working closely with a small coordinating group of university administrators and public health experts to help craft an informed approach.

Those who are most at risk of suffering serious health consequences from the virus are older adults and those with serious pre-existing respiratory problems.

Our universities remains open and will continue to deliver high-quality instruction for our students. At the same time, we are working to maximize our flexibility in how we deliver education and limit the potential impact of coronavirus at our institutions. At each UNC System institution, we are transitioning whenever possible from in-person teaching to alternative, online instruction.

UNC System institutions are thriving and supportive communities, ready to adapt quickly as circumstances evolve.

We remain focused on the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and the delivery of our core academic mission.”