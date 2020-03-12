News

Five things you may have missed overnight in response to the coronavirus

By
4 hours ago
#1 – President Donald Trump announced the United States will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight.

#2 – Trump asserted that leaders in the health insurance industry have agreed to “waive all copayments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments, and to prevent surprise medical billing.” You can read the full text of the President’s remarks here.

#3 – The ACC Tournament is taking the unprecedented step of closing the doors to fans at the Greensboro Coliseum starting Thursday because of coronavirus concerns.

After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.

They are not alone. The NBA abruptly suspended the season after an all-star player for the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

#4 – Another major change, the UNC system is halting most in-person classes at all of its campuses. Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely.

#5 – Testing is not rolling out as smoothly as the Trump administration suggested. North Carolina had not as of Wednesday received additional test kits from the CDC. LabCorp, a private company based in Burlington, is conducting its own testing and is helping the state with its capacity problem.

