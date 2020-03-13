COVID-19, Higher Ed, News

Duke University tells students to vacate campus housing as soon as possible

By
55 mins ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, Higher Ed, News

Image: Duke.edu/Julie Schoonmaker

In the latest sign of how seriously officials are taking the spread of COVID-19, Duke University announced on Friday that effective immediately it was suspending residential activities for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

University leaders say it is urgent that as many students as possible not be on campus.

Here’s more from the university’s website:

In our previous communications, we offered the possibility of students coming to retrieve belongings before March 22. Given rapid change of circumstances and the advisement of health officials, we are revoking this option for the sake of individual and broader campus safety. We are working to develop a plan to ship students their essential belongings required for continued learning and safety, likely to include: current academic materials required for remote learning, laptops, medical supplies and certain items required for self-care.

We will advise all students with campus housing on next steps, including retrieval of belongings, early next week.With thanks for your continued patience, goodwill, and support for one another.

The online letter is signed by Duke’s Provost, the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and the Vice Provost for Student Affairs.

Duke University says that faculty will teach their courses remotely through the end of the semester.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC increases COVID-19 precautions, travel restrictions during Spring Break
  2. Duke, Elon University move classes online as UNC system develops options
  3. Breaking: UNC system transitioning away from in-person instruction “indefinitely” amid COVID-19 pandemic
  4. UNC System Interim President addresses COVID-19 response
  5. Top national health officials warn of coronavirus: ‘It’s going to get worse’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Five things you may have missed overnight in response to the coronavirus

#1 – President Donald Trump announced the United ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Special update: The latest on COVID-19 in North Carolina

State leaders provide updates, announce a series of actions to address rapidly evolving health crisi [...]

NC’s Mark Meadows: The Right’s new ally in the West Wing

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows has a new job in the White House — a promot [...]

It’s going to take being ‘about that life’ to reduce school suspensions

NC education leaders call for better data, improved training and awareness to promote racial equity [...]

Virginia takes a giant leap on LGBTQ equality – will NC follow suit?

It’s been a historic month for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in Virginia. With Democ [...]

The Right’s attacks on Medicaid expansion grow more desperate

You’d think the emergence of the coronavirus would, at long last, have shamed North Carolina’s polit [...]

Some important truths about “religious people” and abortion rights

When I was a newly ordained, still naive and idealistic, young pastor from South Carolina, I attende [...]

The passing of the torch….

The post The passing of the torch…. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The practicalities and policy implications of the coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues its slow and stress-inducing march across the globe there are several t [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch