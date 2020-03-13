Duke University tells students to vacate campus housing as soon as possible

In the latest sign of how seriously officials are taking the spread of COVID-19, Duke University announced on Friday that effective immediately it was suspending residential activities for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

University leaders say it is urgent that as many students as possible not be on campus.

Here’s more from the university’s website:

In our previous communications, we offered the possibility of students coming to retrieve belongings before March 22. Given rapid change of circumstances and the advisement of health officials, we are revoking this option for the sake of individual and broader campus safety. We are working to develop a plan to ship students their essential belongings required for continued learning and safety, likely to include: current academic materials required for remote learning, laptops, medical supplies and certain items required for self-care. We will advise all students with campus housing on next steps, including retrieval of belongings, early next week.With thanks for your continued patience, goodwill, and support for one another.

The online letter is signed by Duke’s Provost, the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and the Vice Provost for Student Affairs.

Duke University says that faculty will teach their courses remotely through the end of the semester.