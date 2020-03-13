Commentary, News

Policy Watch bids farewell to a colleague and friend

Amidst all the weird goings on in the current news environment, it feels especially difficult and strange today to be announcing the departure of Policy Watch managing editor Billy Ball. Unfortunately for our project, but not surprisingly given his many skills and accomplishments, we must do exactly that.

Billy will be leaving us today after a wonderfully prolific and impactful four-year tenure — first as our education reporter and, for the last year and a half as managing editor — to take a position leading a new journalism outlet that will commence activity in North Carolina in the near future.

It is, as the saying goes, a bittersweet development for us. We will miss Billy’s many wonderful gifts — his judgment, his nose for news, and his powerful voice — tremendously, but we’re also enormously proud of (and excited for) him as he embarks on this new adventure. We wish him the best in continuing to shine a light on the important issues impacting our state and look forward to being, for lack of a better term, “collaborative competitors,” in the months and years to come.

Thanks for everything, Billy. Keep up the good work!

