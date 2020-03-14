NC Budget and Tax Center

This Pi Day, why the pie is shrinking and what it means for North Carolinians

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In NC Budget and Tax Center

As people celebrate Pi Day (3/14) today around the world, the Budget & Tax Center is revisiting some of our most telling pie charts for North Carolina from the past year.

These graphs show us that, like pi, there are some things in North Carolina that are constant: that we need a collective commitment to well-being for everyone in the state, and that it hurts us all when we prioritize tax cuts for the wealthy few and don’t invest enough in our public institutions.

Income, as evidenced by the latest data, is increasingly concentrated at the top.  More than 51 percent of all income in the state in 2018 went to the top 20 percent, and 23 percent went to the top 5 percent.

 

North Carolina’s collection of revenue — that provides things that everyone needs like health care and education — relies less on income tax from personal and corporate sources. This contributes to both our upside-down tax code and, over time, our tax code’s inability to keep up with the needs in our communities.  This is in part because, as noted above, income is growing at the top.

 

Tax cuts since 2013 have given away the most to the richest.  Seventy-one percent of the net tax cuts go to the top 20 percent of taxpayers in the state. These tax cuts mean that North Carolina has fewer dollars to make investments in our collective well-being.

 

Our state budget provides critical support to the health, well-being, and education of North Carolinians.  It funds an infrastructure of opportunity across the state, and when that infrastructure is not invested in, the pie shrinks and it is more difficult to deliver effective and equitable programs and services.

 

Here are just a few of the ways in which we are short-changing our potential as a state through under-investment.

  • Almost 9 in 10 young children who are eligible for child-care subsidies by federal standards aren’t being served by North Carolina.
  • North Carolina isn’t providing affordable health care coverage to people 19 to 64 living on low incomes. Thirty percent of North Carolinians in this age group with low incomes are not insured, compared to 23 percent in the United States.
  • North Carolina’s high-poverty schools educate a quarter of traditional public school students in the state. The recently released WestEd report found these schools were receiving inadequate funding and support to deliver on the constitutional promise of a sound, basic education.

 

Importantly, these under-investments are not making a difference in the pockets of North Carolinians.  Nearly half of people who lived in poverty (those with an income below the of $24,00 a year for a family of four in 2015) were working. Nearly half of working people live below a living income standard, or the threshold that is needed to make ends meet.

Alexandra Sirota, Director, and Suzy Khachaturyan, Policy Analyst, work with the Budget & Tax Center, a project of the NC Justice Center.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Budget & Tax Center: Another cut for big business that will reduce revenue for schools, communities
  2. Editorial: North Carolina’s “frustration” over reading scores a bipartisan problem
  3. N.C. GOP official disputes account of suffering teacher, gets dunked on by Rep. Deb Butler
  4. New report: Reliance on piecemeal budgeting is harming NC
  5. Report: Children, teachers, parents benefit from early childcare and education system

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

N.C.’s ‘rainy day’ funds need a boost this Hurricane season and ahead of the next downturn

North Carolina legislators are considering a bill that ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Special update: The latest on COVID-19 in North Carolina

State leaders provide updates, announce a series of actions to address rapidly evolving health crisi [...]

NC’s Mark Meadows: The Right’s new ally in the West Wing

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows has a new job in the White House — a promot [...]

It’s going to take being ‘about that life’ to reduce school suspensions

NC education leaders call for better data, improved training and awareness to promote racial equity [...]

Virginia takes a giant leap on LGBTQ equality – will NC follow suit?

It’s been a historic month for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in Virginia. With Democ [...]

The Right’s attacks on Medicaid expansion grow more desperate

You’d think the emergence of the coronavirus would, at long last, have shamed North Carolina’s polit [...]

Some important truths about “religious people” and abortion rights

When I was a newly ordained, still naive and idealistic, young pastor from South Carolina, I attende [...]

The passing of the torch….

The post The passing of the torch…. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The practicalities and policy implications of the coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues its slow and stress-inducing march across the globe there are several t [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch