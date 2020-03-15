State and federal policy responses to the COVID-19 virus

This blog post will be regularly updated to capture key policy responses to the COVID-19 virus

Reports from Budget & Tax Center Staff

COVID-19 provides a sobering reminder of how much we need effective and well-resourced governance at the state and federal levels. Particularly in times of crisis, we need an infrastructure that delivers a coordinated, seamless response and reaches each and every person in the community.

The coming months will test federal and state leaders’ ability to blunt the impacts of this global pandemic and contain the harm to the health, well-being, and economic security of people.

Decades of tax cuts have left us vulnerable to a moment like this. Conservative leaders in Raleigh and Washington have given huge tax breaks to rich people and multinational corporations instead of building the systems we need to respond with a coordinated and collective set of programs.

Years of policies that attacked the very institutions that are so critical now have made the response more fragmented and challenged. Our public health agencies are under-resourced for the growing complexities and services needed in the face of this new coronavirus pandemic coming on top of a very bad flu season. Our public schools haven’t received adequate resources to provide classroom materials and technology in school, let alone outside of it, and many school personnel are worried about their ability to make ends meet in this time. Indeed, many workers will struggle to make ends meet if their hours are scaled back, they get sick, or they lose their jobs because our policy choices have failed to provide access to affordable health care, paid sick days, and a strengthened unemployment system.

COVID-19 is likely going to have an even broader economic impact going forward and could push the United States into a full-blown recession. Strengthening our programs that can automatically stabilize the economy by helping people make ends meet is critical, as will be aid for states to maintain balanced budgets without dramatic cuts to programs and services needed now.

In short, North Carolina will need a robust policy response at the state and federal level.

This post summarizes steps taken thus far at both the federal and state levels. Scroll down to see a list of steps taken so far, or click on the following links to bring you directly to a specific section:

HEALTH: Addressing public health needs and the health care of people

Federal R. 6201 Families First Coronavirus Response Act approved in the U.S. House and will be brought to the Senate floor. This bill increases federal funding to states for Medicaid, which would mean $900 million for North Carolina to meet health care needs. Other provisions provide supports to workers and people across the country to contain the ripple effects of this public health crisis from exponentially increasing hunger and income loss. Federal state of emergency declared $50 billion in funding made available to support containment and mitigation efforts of states and territories. Broad authority given to Secretary of Health and Human Services to implement waivers of federal regulations and program requirements to support virus suppression efforts-medical licensure flexibility and telehealth response expansion. Public private partnership to make tests available, including drive-thru option. Waive student loan interest until further notice. Storing crude oil Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 (L. 116-123) was the first, modest response to COVID-19 and provides funding for public health agencies, research into a vaccine and small business loans.



North Carolina State Health Plan board was provided emergency authority to waive fees and provide greater access to virtually to medical care among other authorities. State of emergency declared



FOOD: Ensuring access and adequacy of food assistance

Federal R. 6201 Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides additional flexibility for in-person requirements in school meals, WIC and removes time limits for the duration of the crisis as well as provides flexibility to meet the needs of those needing food assistance. This provision would be of importance in North Carolina, where state law currently applies the time limit and prohibits the state from seeking a waiver even in times of crisis or economic downturn. The DC District Court granted the States’ motion for a preliminary injunction and blocked portions of USDA’s SNAP ABAWD final rule (redefining waiver areas and limiting the ways that states can show lack of sufficient jobs) that were to take effect on April 1, 2020. The ruling means that current waiver criteria remain in place until a final decision about whether the rule must be withdrawn is made. Put another way, this is a temporary pause on the waiver rule until there’s more time for the court to hear arguments and render a final decision. For North Carolina, this decision will have minimal impact because state law prohibited the state from pursuing this waiver, but, for 700,000 people nationwide, this will make a real difference to their ability to put food on the table.

North Carolina The Department of Public Instruction sought a waiver from USDA to ensure that school meals will be delivered or made available in non-congregate settings to communities with at least 50 percent free or reduced-price meal participation during COVID-19-related school closures. As of Saturday, March 14, statewide schools will be closed beginning on March 16.



EDUCATION: Providing continuity in the education and care of children and students

North Carolina School meals will be delivered or made available in non-congregate settings to communities with at least 50 percent free or reduced-price meal participation during COVID-19-related school closures. School districts in the Triangle announced closure plans effective March 16. A full list of school closures can be found here. The UNC system is extending Spring Break is extending Spring Break and adopting remote learning options to support the CDC recommendation for social distancing. Several telecommunications companies have increased data caps, are waiving fees, and increasing speeds to support remote learning and work from home.



LOST INCOME: Protecting workers from lost income and economic hardship

Federal In the area of unemployment insurance, the U.S. Labor Department gave states the authority to grant unemployment benefits to workers impacted by the COVID-19 virus. States would still need to change their own regulations, but this move would allow workers who cannot come to work, experience temporary work interruptions, need to self-isolate, or to care for a family member to receive Unemployment Insurance. Paid Sick Leave: R. 6201 Families First Coronavirus Response Act creates an emergency paid benefit leave program for workers who are diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, are in quarantine, or caring for another person diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. It passed the House with weakened paid sick leave provisions but is expected to be heard in the Senate the week of March 16.



HOUSING: Stabilizing Housing

EQUAL ACCESS TO JUSTICE

North Carolina Most NC district court, superior court cases to be delayed 30 days .



DEMOCRACY

ECONOMY: Advancing supports to stabilize the economy

Federal Interest Rates: On March 3, the Federal Reserve cut the federal benchmark lending rate to 1-1.25 percent. This was the first emergency rate reduction coming outside of the Federal Reserve’s scheduled policy meeting since October 2008 as the Great Recession was accelerating. Financial System Liquidity: The Federal Reserve moved to pump $1.5 trillion into the financial system on March 13. Through short-term repurchases of Treasury bonds, which effectively act as loans to banks and brokers, the Federal Reserve was moving to address a lack of liquidity in the bond market.

North Carolina Governor Cooper’s State of Emergency Declaration activates North Carolina’s price gouging law, making it illegal for businesses to charge excessive prices during the emergency. Anyone who believes businesses are exploiting the crisis to charge exorbitant prices is encouraged to notify the State Attorney General’s office.



The Budget & Tax Center is a project of the NC Justice Center.