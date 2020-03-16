COVID-19, News

Counties holding virtual town halls on COVID-19 pandemic

With schools, business offices and even houses of worship going online this week to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, state lawmakers are working with local government leaders to organize virtual town hall events on the pandemic.

In Guilford County, Democratic Sen. Michael Garrett is helping to organize one such event on Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

 


From Garrett’s announcement for the event:

“On Wednesday evening, state and local officials will host a virtual town hall on the impact, preparedness, and response to the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic right here in Guilford County. They will present the latest information on the spread of the virus in North Carolina, what residents should do to protect themselves, and take questions from viewers.

Presenters will include state legislators, the Director of the Guilford County Health Department, Dr. Iulia Vann; Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing, representatives from the NC Department of Health & Human Services, and representatives from Cone Health and Wake Forest Medical Center.

Here’s how to take part on Wednesday evening:

Online streaming: visit http://go.uncg.edu/townhall-attendee to view the town hall through a browser.
OR
Phone Conference: Dial 1-415-655-0002, Access code: 801-142-191. Please mute your phone after dialing in.”

 

As of Monday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 32 positive coronavirus cases – 14 in Wake, four in Mecklenburg, two each in Johnston, Harnett and Forsyth, and one each in Wayne, Chatham, Durham, Brunswick, Onslow, Craven, Cabarrus and Watauga counties.

Those numbers are expected to grow rapidly in the coming weeks.

On Saturday Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order closing all public schools for at least two weeks and prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people. A short time later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised cancelling all in-person events of 50 or more for the next eight weeks.

