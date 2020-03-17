Governor: NC to close restaurants, bars amid COVID-19 concerns, takeout and delivery still options

With cases of the COVID-19 virus on the rise across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper will issue an executive order Tuesday to close all restaurants and bars for dine-in customers. The new measure will still allow for takeout and delivery orders.

Maryland and the District of Columbia have taken similar steps in recent days to stem the spread of the fast moving virus.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are expected to talk about the new order at length today during a 2 p.m. briefing.

The governor will also be discussing an an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.

You can view the live stream of the governor’s announcement here: https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-update