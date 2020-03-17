NC’s largest school district makes plans to feed kids amid coronavirus closures

Update: Click here for a comprehensive list of how individual school districts are handling meals during the COVID-19 closures.

Thousands of students rely on public schools for one or more meals a day. But with schools temporarily shuttered for at least two weeks, it’s an anxious time for many low-income families.

Starting Tuesday though, Wake County Public Schools will have 16 sites set up where parents with children aged 18 and under can pick-up food between 11 a.m.

-1 p.m.

Sites across Wake County include:

Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh

Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh

Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner

Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell

Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon

Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Drive, Raleigh

Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary

Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina

PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Drive, Raleigh

Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Drive, Raleigh

Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh

The Oaks Apartments, 3911 Water Oak Drive, Raleigh

New Hope Village Apartments, 4321 Grandiflora Lane, Raleigh

Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh

Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh

Learn more here.

