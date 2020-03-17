NC’s largest school district makes plans to feed kids amid coronavirus closures

Update: Click here for a comprehensive list of how individual school districts are handling meals during the COVID-19 closures.
Thousands of students rely on public schools for one or more meals a day. But with schools temporarily shuttered for at least two weeks, it’s an anxious time for many low-income families.
Starting Tuesday though, Wake County Public Schools will have 16 sites set up where parents with children aged 18 and under can pick-up food between 11 a.m.
-1 p.m.
Sites across Wake County include:
- Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh
- Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh
- Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner
- Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell
- Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon
- Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Drive, Raleigh
- Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary
- Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina
- PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Drive, Raleigh
- Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Drive, Raleigh
- Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh
- The Oaks Apartments, 3911 Water Oak Drive, Raleigh
- New Hope Village Apartments, 4321 Grandiflora Lane, Raleigh
- Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh
- Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh
Learn more here.
Click here for a comprehensive list of how individual school districts are handling meals during the COVID-19 closures.
