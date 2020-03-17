COVID-19, News

NC’s largest school district makes plans to feed kids amid coronavirus closures

6 hours ago
Update: Click here for a comprehensive list of how individual school districts are handling meals during the COVID-19 closures.

Thousands of students rely on public schools for one or more meals a day. But with schools temporarily shuttered for at least two weeks, it’s an anxious time for many low-income families.

Starting Tuesday though, Wake County Public Schools will have 16 sites set up where parents with children aged 18 and under can pick-up food between 11 a.m.
-1 p.m.

Sites across Wake County include:

  • Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh
  • Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh
  • Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner
  • Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell
  • Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon
  • Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Drive, Raleigh
  • Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary
  • Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina
  • PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Drive, Raleigh
  • Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest
  • Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Drive, Raleigh
  • Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh
  • The Oaks Apartments, 3911 Water Oak Drive, Raleigh
  • New Hope Village Apartments, 4321 Grandiflora Lane, Raleigh
  • Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh
  • Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh

Learn more here.

Click here for a comprehensive list of how individual school districts are handling meals during the COVID-19 closures.

