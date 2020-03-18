COVID-19, News

ICYMI: NC posts helpful COVID-19/coronavirus FAQ’s for state employees

In case you missed it, the state North Carolina Office of State Human Resources has posted an FAQ’s page that includes a great deal of useful information for state employees — including:

  • Who is eligible to use the newly created “State of Emergency Leave”?
  • May an agency require an employee to work elsewhere than their primary duty station?
  • I am concerned about exposure to a coworker who seems sick. Can I insist that they be sent home?
  • I am a temporary employee who does not earn sick leave and I believe I am exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. I am afraid if I take time off from work that I could lose my job. What should I do?
  • If I contract coronavirus, am I eligible for worker’s compensation?

Click here to explore the entire list alongside several other useful pieces of information.

