COVID-19, News

As members of Congress test positive for COVID-19, a NC Congressman moves to self-quarantine

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Two U.S. House members — Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams — have announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. They become the first members of Congress to contract the virus.

North Carolina Congressman David Price (NC-04) announced Thursday that because of his close contact with one of his colleagues that he will be self-quarantining and working from home through March 25th. Certain members of his staff will take similar precautions.

Congressman Mark Meadows took similar steps to self-quarantine earlier this month after discovering he may have had contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus at the CPAC conference.

Here’s the statement from Rep. Price’s office:

“Yesterday, I learned that one of my colleagues with whom I work closely has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Congressman David Price. “After consulting with the Attending Physician, I determined that my contacts did not fall within guidelines that require quarantine. However, as a precautionary measure, I will be self-quarantining and working from home through March 25th.

Certain members of my staff will follow the same guidelines. Fortunately, neither I, nor staff members in contact with the member, have experienced any symptoms. I want to extend my best wishes to Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Rep. Ben McAdams and my hope for their speedy recovery.”
“The health and wellbeing of every American has to be our top priority. At home, I’ll continue working remotely with my colleagues to propose a robust package that will help families and small businesses through this difficult time. I encourage all Americans to continue heeding the recommendations of public health officials and remain at home if possible. These necessary steps will help blunt spread of this virus.”

On Wednesday, Congressman Price spoke at length (by phone) to NC Policy Watch about the nation’s response to the pandemic. Click below to listen to that interview:

 

 

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

The dean of NC’s congressional delegation talks to Policy Watch about the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic (audio podcast)

As Congress works to hammer out a massive ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
As NC restrictions grow to fight a pandemic, many local farmers’ markets left in limbo

Durham city and county officials have forced the popular Durham Farmers Market in Central Park to cl [...]

PW exclusive: What it’s like to get tested, wait, worry and adjust to the new normal of a COVID-19 world

“I’m not going to lie to you,” my doctor told me last week. “This is going to be unpleasant.” She th [...]

Life in COVID-19 quarantine: PW reporter provides a first-person account

My elbows were filthy. The outsides had been used to turn on light switches and turn off faucets, to [...]

Monday numbers: Some of the challenges presented by COVID-19

One of the many challenges that state leaders will need to tackle in addressing the COVID-19 crisis [...]

The time to fix NC’s broken unemployment insurance system is right now

Experts say it is a certainty that there will be an economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus [...]

A vital wake-up call for all of us

The COVID-19 outbreak demands immediate and aggressive action – for now and the future As miserable, [...]

March (& thereafter) Madness

The post March (& thereafter) Madness appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Right’s attacks on Medicaid expansion grow more desperate

You’d think the emergence of the coronavirus would, at long last, have shamed North Carolina’s polit [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch