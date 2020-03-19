As members of Congress test positive for COVID-19, a NC Congressman moves to self-quarantine

Two U.S. House members — Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams — have announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. They become the first members of Congress to contract the virus.

North Carolina Congressman David Price (NC-04) announced Thursday that because of his close contact with one of his colleagues that he will be self-quarantining and working from home through March 25th. Certain members of his staff will take similar precautions.

Congressman Mark Meadows took similar steps to self-quarantine earlier this month after discovering he may have had contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus at the CPAC conference.

Here’s the statement from Rep. Price’s office:

“Yesterday, I learned that one of my colleagues with whom I work closely has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Congressman David Price. “After consulting with the Attending Physician, I determined that my contacts did not fall within guidelines that require quarantine. However, as a precautionary measure, I will be self-quarantining and working from home through March 25th. Certain members of my staff will follow the same guidelines. Fortunately, neither I, nor staff members in contact with the member, have experienced any symptoms. I want to extend my best wishes to Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Rep. Ben McAdams and my hope for their speedy recovery.”

“The health and wellbeing of every American has to be our top priority. At home, I’ll continue working remotely with my colleagues to propose a robust package that will help families and small businesses through this difficult time. I encourage all Americans to continue heeding the recommendations of public health officials and remain at home if possible. These necessary steps will help blunt spread of this virus.”

On Wednesday, Congressman Price spoke at length (by phone) to NC Policy Watch about the nation’s response to the pandemic. Click below to listen to that interview: