BREAKING: Secret recording shows Senator Burr warning private audience three weeks ago about coronavirus

By
2 hours ago
4 Comments
Reporter Tim Mak of NPR reported this morning that Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr  issued a dire warning about the coronavirus three weeks ago to a private group of North Carolinians called the Tar Heel Circle at a luncheon in Washington. Burr delivered the warning while President Trump was downplaying the risk, which raises serious questions as to why Burr wasn’t saying the same thing to his constituents. Listen to the story here:

4 Comments


  1. Lora

    March 19, 2020 at 9:56 am

    So, the privileged got a 3 week head’s up notice of the impact of the Corona virus.

  2. Kate

    March 19, 2020 at 10:25 am

    This means nothing–I was thinking the same thing a month ago and I didn’t know anything special. Any one with half a brain could come to this conclusion looking at what was going on overseas. Doctors in my neighborhood said I was overreacting..and some still think that! NPR is doing a disservice by driving a wedge between people and undermining the President with what was simply a statement of common sense by the Senator. The President wasn’t going to pull the pin on the economy until he was sure he had to…and 3 weeks ago, he didn’t have to. His comments about the virus being seasonal were just that–a statement that it might be seasonal. Stop trying to create controversy where there is none. We all need to focus on the virus, not on backstabbing each other.

  3. Jared

    March 19, 2020 at 10:31 am

    The impacts of Corona Virus wasn’t only new these past 3 weeks. Look at China, South Korea, Japan back in late December and January!

  4. Sue Ryan

    March 19, 2020 at 10:46 am

    As head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Chairman Burr should have had more access to information that the general public does, particularly as related to medical preparedness. I appreciate having NPR’s information to make up my own mind regarding the situation.

