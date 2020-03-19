ProPublica: NC’s senior senator reassured public about coronavirus readiness, sold $1.6 million in stock

In case you missed it, be sure to make time to read ProPublica’s report on North Carolina Senator Richard Burr’s move to sell off $1.6 million in stocks while receiving daily coronavirus briefings as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Here’s an excerpt:

Soon after he offered public assurances that the government was ready to battle the coronavirus, the powerful chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, sold off a significant percentage of his stocks, unloading between $582,029 and $1.56 million of his holdings on Feb. 13 in 29 separate transactions.

As the head of the intelligence committee, Burr, a North Carolina Republican, has access to the government’s most highly classified information about threats to America’s security. His committee was receiving daily coronavirus briefings around this time, according to a Reuters story.

A week after Burr’s sales, the stock market began a sharp decline and has lost about 30% since.

On Thursday, Burr came under fire after NPR obtained a secret recording from Feb. 27, in which the lawmaker gave a VIP group at an exclusive social club a much more dire preview of the economic impact of the coronavirus than what he had told the public.