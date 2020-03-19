UNC Board of Governors meeting via teleconference this week

The UNC Board of Governors is holding committee meetings Thursday and a special full board meeting Friday, all via teleconference, as the system continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public can listen to a live audio stream of the meetings online through a special web page set up for that purpose.

A full schedule of the meetings is available here.

Policy Watch will be reporting on these meetings.

Earlier this week, the UNC system began closing dorms and dining halls at all of its 17 schools as it saw its first COVID-19 case, an employee at UNC-Chapel Hill.

UNC System Interim President Dr. Bill Roper released a video Wednesday morning, providing an update on the quickly evolving situation and the university system’s reactions to the pandemic.

Concerned students at UNC-Chapel Hill are petitioning to follow many other top colleges and universities in moving to a pass/fail grading system for the Spring 2020 semester as their academic lives have been upended.