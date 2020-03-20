agriculture, COVID-19

DHHS: Farmers markets can stay open, but restaurant outdoor seating is off-limits

By
7 hours ago
Leave a comment
In agriculture, COVID-19

Image: Adobe Stock

Farmers markets are in the same classification as groceries and can remain open, according to guidance issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS clarified parts of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, which prohibits gatherings of 50 or more people and closes bars, restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Policy Watch reported earlier this week that Durham city and county government officials had ordered all Durham Farmers Markets to temporarily close, classifying them as “events” exceeded the gathering limit. Meanwhile, the four state farmers markets remained open.

State Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford) and State Sen. Mike Woodard (D-Durham) worked with DHHS on guidance to keep markets open. Farmers markets around the state have implemented “no-sampling” policies and are working on ways to ensure they comply with the social distancing directive of keeping patrons 6 feet apart.

Outdoor seating at restaurants, though is prohibited, as indoor. Restaurants can provide take-out, delivery and drive-through services.

The text of the guidance is below.

Farmer’s Markets:

In NC, Farmers Markets fall under the same classification as grocery stores and are considered an important source of food for local communities. Farmers Markets who choose to operate during the COVID-19 outbreak are required to follow the same federal or state mandated directives as grocery stores on issues such as social distancing or crowd size (if indoor).   In addition, restaurants located at farmers markets are also subject to Executive Order No. 118.  Additional guidance regarding executive order 118 and the Secretary’s abatement order will be issued shortly.

Outdoor Seating at Restaurants:

In light of new information today regarding the presence of community spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, local jurisdictions should enforce the more stringent Order of Abatement of Imminent Hazard issued by the Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, which states that “seating areas of restaurants and bars constitute an imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.” Restaurants shall close all seating areas immediately and bars are directed to close immediately. Restaurants are restricted to carry-out, drive-through, and delivery to ensure food is available while maintaining social distancing. Restaurant staff are not permitted to serve patrons indoors or in the outdoor seating area, and all areas of North Carolina are subject to mass gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines. If a restaurant has outdoor seating, onsite consumption in the outdoor seating area is not permitted pursuant to the Order of Abatement.

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. Gov. Cooper closes NC schools for at least 2 weeks; prohibits gatherings of more than 100 people
  2. Most NC district, superior court cases to be postponed at least 30 days in COVID-19 response
  3. Counties holding virtual town halls on COVID-19 pandemic
  4. NC Governor expands unemployment benefits to offset impact of dine-in closures at restaurants, bars
  5. Petition to move to pass/fail grading at UNC-Chapel Hill getting heavy support

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

New legislative committee focuses on COVID-19 pandemic

House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed 44 Republicans ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
With social distancing the name of the game, NC faith leaders find new ways to reach their flocks

Like most people, Rabbi Fred Guttman has spent the last week adjusting to a strange new life, one up [...]

As NC restrictions grow to fight a pandemic, many local farmers’ markets left in limbo

Durham city and county officials have forced the popular Durham Farmers Market in Central Park to cl [...]

PW exclusive: What it’s like to get tested, wait, worry and adjust to the new normal of a COVID-19 world

“I’m not going to lie to you,” my doctor told me last week. “This is going to be unpleasant.” She th [...]

Life in COVID-19 quarantine: PW reporter provides a first-person account

My elbows were filthy. The outsides had been used to turn on light switches and turn off faucets, to [...]

The time to fix NC’s broken unemployment insurance system is right now

Experts say it is a certainty that there will be an economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus [...]

A vital wake-up call for all of us

The COVID-19 outbreak demands immediate and aggressive action – for now and the future As miserable, [...]

March (& thereafter) Madness

The post March (& thereafter) Madness appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Right’s attacks on Medicaid expansion grow more desperate

You’d think the emergence of the coronavirus would, at long last, have shamed North Carolina’s polit [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch