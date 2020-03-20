COVID-19, Legislature

New legislative committee focuses on COVID-19 pandemic

House Speaker Tim Moore

House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed 44 Republicans and 29 Democrats to the House Select Committee on COVID-19. It includes smaller working groups for economic support, health care, education, and continuity of state operations, such as emergency services, elections and public safety.

The full committee and working groups will primarily work remotely, such as by telephone or video conferencing, and “minimize gatherings of staff and members.”

“The health and safety of members, staff and the public shall be prioritized, Rep. Moore wrote in a document creating the select committee.

The select committee will study and if necessary, introduce legislation to address the “anticipated economic impacts,” including job loss, reduced consumer spending, and health care resources and response. Measures could include “economic and regulatory relief.”

The committee has not scheduled a meeting, but people can sign up for committee notices by email.

