Sen. Richard Burr asks Senate Ethics Committee to review stock deal

3 hours ago
In response to mounting calls for his resignation, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review his recent stock transactions. ProPublica first reported Burr’s move to sell off $1.7 million in stocks while receiving daily coronavirus briefings as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Burr says he made the well-timed decision based on watching CNBC.

Just when the Senate Ethics Committee would take up Burr’s case remains unclear. Like many agencies dealing with the pandemic, the office is closed and scattered staffers are working remotely. Here’s a screen grab from the committee’s website:

One Comment


  1. J Borman

    March 20, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    So, in spite of the recording, he would like us to believe that the Senate intelligence committee has no more information that CNBC? If so, then he should resign anyway, because that committee must be spectacularly ineffective.

