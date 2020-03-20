Sen. Richard Burr asks Senate Ethics Committee to review stock deal

In response to mounting calls for his resignation, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review his recent stock transactions. ProPublica first reported Burr’s move to sell off $1.7 million in stocks while receiving daily coronavirus briefings as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Burr says he made the well-timed decision based on watching CNBC.

Just when the Senate Ethics Committee would take up Burr’s case remains unclear. Like many agencies dealing with the pandemic, the office is closed and scattered staffers are working remotely. Here’s a screen grab from the committee’s website:

