What the Families First Coronavirus Response Act does (and doesn’t do) for working people

Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed (and President Trump signed) the second of at least three anticipated emergency packages designed to respond to the rapidly-spreading COVID-18 virus. In line with the version passed by the House on Tuesday, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides working people with critical support and protections to weather the crisis, yet the package left several gaping holes that place workers at risk and should be addressed in future packages.

Here’s what the bill does and doesn’t do for working people:

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act takes a critical step toward cushioning North Carolina workers from the economic and public health impacts of this dangerous and rapidly spreading virus. But much, much more is needed to adequately protect working people. As Congress works to develop its Phase 3 response package, closing the paid leave loopholes remains a top priority.

Allan Freyer is the director of the Workers’ Rights project at the North Carolina Justice Center.