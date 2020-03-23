COVID-19, News

Senator: Time to revisit duration and size of NC’s jobless benefits (audio podcast)

By
20 mins ago
Last week Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to make it easier for people affected by the coronovirus to qualify for unemployment benefits. It’s a good first step, and Sen. Wiley Nickel believes it’s time for a broader conversation at the state level about how the benefits are calculated and just how many weeks they last.

New unemployment claims have surpassed 100,000 in the past week as another sign of continued fallout from the  COVID-19 crisis.

Click below to hear Policy Watch’s recent interview with Sen. Nickel on how the state should beef up its benefits system.

The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Unemployment Insurance is tentatively scheduled to meet April 8, though that date could change as circumstances warrant.

The newly named House Select Committee on COVID-19 will also be meeting remotely,  with one working group slated to meet as early as this week.

