NC House Select Committee on COVID-19’s Economic Support group holds first meeting Wednesday

The NC House Select Committee on COVID-19’s Economic Support working group will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m., according to an announcement issued Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting will be held primarily via teleconference. There will be “extremely limited seating” in Room 1228/1327 at the Legislative Building, according to the notice. Due to health concerns, the public is encouraged to instead listen to a live audio stream, which can be accessed via the General Assembly website by choosing audio for room 1228.

Members of the working group include: