New poll: Burr should resign, North Carolinians divided on Trump’s handling of coronavirus

By
4 hours ago
1 Comment
The latest poll by Public Policy Polling offers a snapshot into how North Carolinians are thinking and feeling as COVID-19 continues to dominate the headlines and leave many sheltering at home.

PPP’s newest poll of nearly 900 registered voters finds that a majority of North Carolinians believe that Sen. Richard Burr should resign following revelation about his well-timed stock sales after receiving classified briefings about the coronavirus.

Fifty percent of voters surveyed think Burr should resign, compared to 24% who think he should remain in office. Fifty-four percent of those surveyed also now disapprove of Burr’s job performance, compared to 22% who say they approve.

PPP notes that since last polling on Burr in June, his disapproval is up 18 points and his approval has dropped by 10 points.

On the national level, North Carolinians are mixed in how President Trump is responding to the current emergency.

Forty-nine percent of those polled approve of the job he’s doing, compared to 45% who disapprove and six percent who are unsure.

On the issue of truthfulness, at least half of North Carolinains don’t believe they are getting the full story from the White House:

Governor Cooper receives better marks, with 63% saying they approve of his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

It’s also worth noting that one in five North Carolinians in this poll describe the precautions taken thus far as over-reacting.

On Tuesday morning, state health officials confirmed 398 positive cases of COVID-19 in 48 counties.

Read PPP’s full survey results here.

One Comment


  1. MaryPage

    March 24, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Treat him much worse than they did Martha Stewart

