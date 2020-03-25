Here’s another unexpected fallout from COVID-19: More trash, recyclables and tighter restrictions on disposal

The broken coffee pot. The mound of take-out containers. The lawn chair with the missing leg.

As more North Carolinians are forced to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they are also generating more household trash and recycling. But some cities and counties are changing or suspending some types of disposal services, particularly at convenience centers.

The City of Durham has closed its convenience center on Club Boulevard, which accepts trash, recyclables, e-waste, appliances, tires, textiles and household hazardous waste, to the public, except for large commercial accounts.

Curbside collection for trash, yard waste and bulky items are not affected by the closure.

However, the city has implemented a change to cardboard collection. Because of COVID-19 and guidance from the National Institutes of Health, Durham city residents can no longer request pick-up of large amounts of cardboard, known as “special call-in” service. All cardboard must fit inside the blue recycling bins.

The new coronavirus “is stable” on cardboard for up to 24 hours, according to an article in the New England Journal of Medicine. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated “there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures,” it is possible that cardboard recently left at the curb could transmit the disease. Sanitation workers would have to pick up that material since it is not in a bin.

Meanwhile, Durham County has temporarily suspended bulky item disposal at its four convenience centers: Redwood, Parkwood, Rougemont and Bahama. The centers are used by residents who live in unincorporated parts of the county.

Bulky loads include large unbagged items such as furniture, debris from do-it-yourself projects, broken appliances, large toys, etc. Residents with bulky loads are encouraged to seek a private transfer station to dispose of items, according to a Durham County press release.

Durham County is reporting significant increases in waste at it convenience sites because “greater numbers of people are at home” to reduce the spread of COVID-19. “This is especially challenging as options to unload full dumpsters for the department are being reduced,” the county wrote in the release.

Durham ships its trash 90 miles to the Sampson County Landfill. This does not include hazardous waste, which must be deposited in a special landfill and is transferred out of state.

Durham County officials did not return an email seeking further information, such as tonnage.

Wake County solid waste officials have noticed more customers at the convenience centers, “possibly because people are home and doing their spring cleaning,” said John Hamlin, Wake County communications consultant. These centers are at the South Wake Landfill and East Wake Transfer Station. The March tonnage figures won’t be available until early April, Hamlin said.

In addition, solid waste workers are staying 6 feet away from one another and are disinfecting surfaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents should expect delays when dumping construction waste at Convenience Centers on the weekends, Hamlin said, because the county is “prioritizing household waste and recycling.” Updates are at posted on the county’s website.

The City of Raleigh has not received significantly more trash, but beginning Saturday, April 4, it will temporarily suspend collection of e-waste, yard waste, bulk items and other special load services, said city’s spokeswoman Julia Milstead, “so we can focus resources on garbage and maintaining public health and safety.”

There has been roughly a 10 percent increase in Greensboro, but no changes in service, according to solid waste officials. That city’s garbage is trucked to the Uwharrie Environmental Landfill in Mt. Gilead, about 70 miles south.