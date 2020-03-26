Commentary, COVID-19

Gun rights proponents need to calm down about Wake sheriff’s action

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is requiring big individual sacrifices from just about all North Carolinians. Across our state, people are giving up their jobs, freedom of travel, and, in many instances (e.g. health care providers, first responders and even store clerks), putting their lives and health on the line every day to keep society functioning.

At such a time, the last thing we need is for the always-dissatisfied extremists in the NRA and their allies to start railing about modest delays in access to new firearm permits.

Amazingly, though, that’s what’s been happening in Wake County. When Sheriff Gerald Baker put a temporary, common sense hold on issuing new handgun permits to help curb the fast-growing crowds that had been gathering at his office to apply (and thereby threatening their own health and that of his deputies), several gun advocates went ballistic, calling it a massive assault on the 2nd Amendment.

Opportunistic politicians like State Sen. Warren Daniel blasted Baker’s action as being part of some monstrous plot to undermine the Constitution.

These critics need to chill out and stop fomenting paranoia.

Just yesterday, Baker’s office announced that 11 deputies are having to self-isolate because they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Even Republican House Speaker Tim Moore pointed out this week that “we don’t people lined up at the DMV right now.” The same is obviously true with respect to sheriffs’ offices.

As Raleigh’s News & Observer reported:

The suspension will help the Sheriff’s Office and the Wake County Clerk of Courts clear the backlog of 755 pending applications.

The rush to apply for permits in Wake County led to lines out the door, which also made it difficult to maintain the social distancing that is needed to help prevent the spread of corronavirus, Curry said.

“We have to limit folks coming in contact with each other,” he said. “It was also a health concern for our staff.”

Similar action has been taken in other jurisdictions around the country.

The bottom line: Eligible applicants will get their permits in due time. But, for now, would-be gun purchasers need to understand that they – like everyone else in this extraordinary moment – may need to make some modest personal sacrifices for the common good.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Attorney General Stein: What you should know about potential coronavirus scams
  2. Virus outbreak shines a light on NC’s need for a nurse in every school
  3. Counties holding virtual town halls on COVID-19 pandemic
  4. Must reads: Economists agree that aggressive federal action is needed to ease the recession
  5. The Right defends price gouging during the crisis, but it should remain illegal in NC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

The Right defends price gouging during the crisis, but it should remain illegal in NC

So what’s your take on paying $10 for ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
The ‘new normal’: With schools closed, Durham educators focus on feeding students, families

The weather was unkind Monday, the first day Durham Public Schools offered lunches to thousands of s [...]

As testing ramps up, state officials scramble to acquire medical supplies, address economic fallout

Semi-trucks carrying medical supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile rolled up to a Durham wa [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the 2020 Census

So, you're working from home again this week and you'd like to do something helpful, somet [...]

Special PW update: North Carolina sheriffs are continuing to carry out evictions during pandemic

Should North Carolina sheriffs be evicting people during the COVID-19 pandemic and thereby place the [...]

The Right’s dangerous policy prescriptions for the COVID-19 pandemic

Now is no time for North Carolina to double town on "fiscal restraint" As the health pande [...]

We must act now to prevent an epidemic in North Carolina’s prisons and jails

What will happen when COVID-19 reaches our local jails and prisons in North Carolina? Without a chan [...]

Pandemic supplies

The post Pandemic supplies appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The time to fix NC’s broken unemployment insurance system is right now

Experts say it is a certainty that there will be an economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch