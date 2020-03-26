COVID-19, News

Obama stimulus watchdog: ‘Bad guys’ will make play for COVID-19 relief cash

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Image: AdobeStock

WASHINGTON — Earl Devaney is feeling déjà vu.

Devaney, a former longtime federal watchdog, was hired in 2009 to police the distribution of $840 billion in federal stimulus spending for the Obama administration. He had previously worked for the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. EPA’s environmental enforcement division and as the Interior Department’s inspector general.

Now happily retired and living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Devaney has nonetheless been offering guidance to House and Senate committees as they’ve hammered out the details of a far more ambitious spending package to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Senate late Wednesday night passed a $2 trillion spending bill that could be signed into law as early as this week.

“It’s an awful lot of money,” Devaney said. “It seems a little bit like déjà vu, that’s for sure.”

Democrats have pressed to ensure that an inspector general and congressionally appointed board monitor the funds loaned out to industries under the program.

Devaney, who led such an effort in the past, said fraudsters will undoubtedly try to game the system.

“As you and I are talking right now, hundreds of bad guys are forming LLCs in various states … with the intent of applying for this money as soon as it becomes available,” Devaney said. “You put $2 trillion on the table, every self-respecting fraud artist in the world is going to show up for it.”

Watchdogs may not be able to get their oversight operations up and running as quickly as some lawmakers are promising to dole out cash, Devaney said. It took his team about six months to set up an analytical platform to watch where the money was going.

If another inspector general is brought on to monitor the cash spent by this bill, Devaney said their job will be like “straddling barbed wire.” If they fail, they will be in “big trouble.”

And sometimes problems exposed by watchdogs can be embarrassing for politicians. “It works both ways,” Devaney said, noting that the Obama administration was “not happy” when his team began to show that some of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds went to companies that “went belly up” after they took the money.

The Obama administration came under intense scrutiny when the California-based solar company Solyndra went bankrupt after it received a $535 million loan from the government, leaving taxpayers on the hook.

“That was embarrassing for the administration,” Devaney said. “On the other hand, the public deserves this kind of transparency. It’s an enormous amount of money and you’d like to think that they could guard it somehow.”

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. House passes coronavirus response bill; 40 Republicans (including two from NC) dissent
  2. Breaking: Congress clears 2nd major coronavirus package; 3rd in the works
  3. Gov. Cooper closes NC schools for at least 2 weeks; prohibits gatherings of more than 100 people
  4. NC Governor expands unemployment benefits to offset impact of dine-in closures at restaurants, bars
  5. Meeting schedule unclear for NC House Select Committee on COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

U.S. Senate votes to ax DeVos student loan policy

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
The ‘new normal’: With schools closed, Durham educators focus on feeding students, families

The weather was unkind Monday, the first day Durham Public Schools offered lunches to thousands of s [...]

As testing ramps up, state officials scramble to acquire medical supplies, address economic fallout

Semi-trucks carrying medical supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile rolled up to a Durham wa [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the 2020 Census

So, you're working from home again this week and you'd like to do something helpful, somet [...]

Special PW update: North Carolina sheriffs are continuing to carry out evictions during pandemic

Should North Carolina sheriffs be evicting people during the COVID-19 pandemic and thereby place the [...]

The Right’s dangerous policy prescriptions for the COVID-19 pandemic

Now is no time for North Carolina to double town on "fiscal restraint" As the health pande [...]

We must act now to prevent an epidemic in North Carolina’s prisons and jails

What will happen when COVID-19 reaches our local jails and prisons in North Carolina? Without a chan [...]

Pandemic supplies

The post Pandemic supplies appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The time to fix NC’s broken unemployment insurance system is right now

Experts say it is a certainty that there will be an economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch