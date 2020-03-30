First COVID-19 unemployment benefits will be paid this week

The first payments for unemployment claims related to the coronavirus will begin going out this week.

Approximately 270,000 unemployment claims have been filed in North Carolina over the last two weeks with most related to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper directed the state Division of Employment Security to begin implementing the unemployment insurance provisions of the federal CARES Act.

The new federal legislation includes change that will allow for an additional $600 in unemployment benefits.

Here’s more from Governor Cooper’s press office:

Workers applying for benefits must complete their weekly certifications in order to receive unemployment insurance payments. The weekly certification is a series of ‘yes or no’ questions that helps determine a person’s eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits each week. If a person does not complete a weekly certification, they will not receive a payment for that week. The weekly certification must be completed through the individual’s online account at des.nc.gov. For general questions about unemployment benefits in North Carolina during the COVID-19 crisis, contact the Division of Employment Security.

* Employees with questions about the application and benefits can read more about requirements and steps to get an unemployment benefit payment here: https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information/covid-19-information-individuals

* Employers who have questions about their role in the process can read more about what is required of them to help their workers quialify for benefits here <insert link: https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information/covid-19-information-employers>.

* To report technical difficulties using the online tools provided by the Division of Employment Security, contact the office via the form at https://des.nc.gov/customer-contact-form.