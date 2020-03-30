Education

Guilford County Schools to give cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other essential hourly workers temporary pay increases

By
2 days ago
1 Comment
In Education

In response the COVID-19 crisis, Guilford County Schools will increase hourly pay for cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other essential hourly workers beginning Wednesday.

Although North Carolina’s public schools have been closed since March 13, cafeteria workers and bus drivers across the state have played critical roles in the delivery of meals to needy students and their families.

The pay increase — time and a half for hours worked — applies to hourly employees who have been deemed mandatory by supervisors and are required to report to work either to provide childcare for hospital workers or to prepare and deliver student meals.

“Without our dedicated school nutrition and transportation staff who are preparing and distributing meals, Guilford County would be facing the potential of massive child hunger,” GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in a statement. “Additionally, without the commitment of our after-school staff, teacher assistants and custodial support, some hospital workers would not have childcare and would be unable to report for duty.”

The pay increase is valid April 1-30, but may be extended, depending on the pandemic’s impact in Guilford County. The state’s schools will not reopen before May 18.

For the 2019-2020 school year, more than 65% of GCS students qualified for free- or reduced-price meals.

Last Tuesday, GCS served slightly fewer than 1,000 meals. Eight days later, that number jumped to more than 29,000 emergency meals per day. The district has provided more than 157,000 meals to children since Gov. Roy Cooper announced schools were closing, effective March 16.

Contreras plans to ask the General Assembly and Gov. Cooper to increase the pay of public-school employees providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

She and the GCS school board will meet virtually Tuesday with members of the local NCGA delegation to discuss the pay increase.

“We respectfully ask the General Assembly to act swiftly to increase the pay of these critical hourly employees,” Contreras said. “In the meantime, however, GCS will take action immediately to prevent child hunger and the lack of childcare for frontline healthcare workers from making the pandemic even worse.”

GCS officials also announced plans to reduce the number of non-mandatory personnel working on-site this week to help slow the spread of the virus.

The State Board of Education adopted new rules Friday to allow non-mandatory employees and those who report for reduced hours, who are unable to work from home, to take paid State Emergency Leave for the balance of the hours they were not assigned on-site or remote duties.

No related posts.

One Comment


  1. Sandy Cockrane

    March 31, 2020 at 6:53 am

    Thanks To Jehovah for supplying all our needs according to his Will ??????????? Amen, It’s a Blessing to know that your hard work is not done in vain ?? And Thanks to you all who has LOVE ? IN YOUR HEARTS ? TO CONSIDER OTHERS, Seeing that no one is Over looked, Count it all Joy, The storm ? cant last forever, ? SOMETIMES it takes a Storm’s To Appear in our lives , ?? In order for Jehovah to teach us that LOVE ? IS THE KEY ? THAT UNLOCKS = Show ? Love to one another, Be Kind to one another ?? PRAY YE FOR ONE ANOTHER ? ??Jehovah has NO Respect Of Person ?? What we plant ? Comes Up ???????????

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

UNC-TV provides educational programming to keep North Carolina children learning while schools are closed

North Carolina’s public school are closed due to the ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
COVID-19 threatens census. At stake: money, political power

WASHINGTON — It’s National Census Day. Organizations across the country are marking the occasion wit [...]

PW special report: COVID-19 pandemic poses dire threat to NC prisons and jails

Criminal justice advocates and family members of incarcerated individuals have been warning state an [...]

Health care workers using expired gear during pandemic and ‘hoping for the best’

WASHINGTON — States are receiving old or expired medical supplies from the federal stockpile.  The C [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at what federal relief could mean to North Carolina workers

[Editor's note: This post has been updated to provide additional information regarding the elig [...]

The local Right dishes up more distinctly unhelpful talk about the public health crisis

It’s the sacred right of all Americans to complain about their government – even if they do so in de [...]

Safety net.

The post Safety net. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

COVID-19 pandemic makes clear it’s time to rewrite some basic rules

As we all confront the ripple effects of the an unprecedented pandemic throughout North Carolina, we [...]

The Right’s dangerous policy prescriptions for the COVID-19 pandemic

Now is no time for North Carolina to double town on "fiscal restraint" As the health pande [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch