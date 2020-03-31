NC Attorney General takes welcome action to ease financial pressure on struggling households

In case you missed it, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein took some welcome actions late last week to help ease some of the financial pressures afflicting households across the state.
In a news release, Stein announced that he has suspended “all of the North Carolina Department of Justice’s collections efforts of state debts effective immediately and until further notice.”
In addition, the A.G. issued a request to “all local and municipal utilities to commit to maintaining access to water, power, gas, and other vital services for residents.”
As Stein noted in his statement:
“North Carolinians who are struggling with their health, have been laid off from their job, or are facing cuts to their income in the wake of COVID-19 should not have to bear additional burdens that will further harm their health or their finances.”
The A.G. is on the mark. The last thing people need in the current environment is to face lawsuits and losses of essential services due to debts the crisis has made it impossible to pay back for the time being.
Let’s hope Stein’s action helps spur similar action by other governmental and private entities (e.g. landlords, loan companies) in the days and weeks ahead.
Tammy Metcalf
March 31, 2020 at 3:34 pm
I would like to know if people on disability will be getting a stimulus check. And what do we have to do to get it. Dss is closed and it’s been impossible to get answers. I am a disabled widow and I have no one to help me. I can’t drive and we don’t have Transportation help in Yancey County,NC. I can’t get food, in. I just would like a simple guestion answers , will I get a stimulus check, and do I need to do anything to get it
Deborah H Osborne
March 31, 2020 at 3:40 pm
I want to report NAPCO, INC in Sparta, NC is remaining open under the claim of being a vendor of pharmaceuticals. This is untrue they make game boxes, Littleton products for coin collectors, and individual boxes for a black market CBD oils. My son and daughter in law has worked there for many years. Please look into this and verify their claim of being a vendor for pharmaceuticals
Thank you
Deborah Osborne