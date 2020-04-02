UNC-CH waiving tuition and fees for nurse refresher program in reaction to COVID-19 pandemic

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is waiving tuition and fees for an accelerated version of their online Registered Nurse Refresher theory course to rehire more nurses onto the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

The UNC-CH nursing refresher theory course usually takes nine months to complete. The accelerated version now being offered by the school online will take three months, according to the school.

“This pandemic underscores an urgent need for experienced healthcare professionals across our state,” said Nena Peragallo Montano, dean of the UNC School of Nursing, in a news release on the school’s decision. “We’re hopeful that by offering this fast-track program and making it more accessible we can help nurses across the state as they continue serving North Carolinians in our fight against coronavirus.”

Recent industry projections show North Carolina will have a deficit of about 13,000 nurses by 2025, the second-largest such shortage of any state.

Nurses interested in the program can visit nurserefresher.web.unc.edu/covid-19 for more information.