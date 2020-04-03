COVID-19, Higher Ed, News

UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor on “a conspiracy of good people” in the COVID-19 crisis

This week UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz posted the first of what he said will be a regular series of videos from the Chapel Hill campus to students and Tar Heel community members now scattered all over the country and the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past few weeks I’ve been reminded of a commencement speech by alumnus Charles Kuralt, who talked about ‘a conspiracy of good people,'” Guskiewicz said. “I referenced that in last year’s commencement speech, where Kuralt talks about these people as individuals who return us to reason, decency and compassion.”

Guskiewicz highlighted examples of that spirit across UNC-Chapel Hill’s efforts during the pandemic.

“I’ve received a lot of e-mails from students asking how they can help, including offering to volunteer over at the hospital during a time of great need,” Guskiewicz said. “You probably have heard about Dr. Melissa Miller and her research team. They’ve rolled out a new COVID-19 test that was featured last week on The Today Show.”

“Our School of Education is delivering online materials for parents and teachers and students around the state of North Carolina so they can continue learning remotely,” Guskiewicz said. “Dean Mike Smith over at the School of Government and his faculty are working closely with local government during this time of great need so that local government can better understand how to pull together emergency operations teams and help offset all the things that can happen during a pandemic such as that that we’re experiencing now.”

“It’s times like this that extraordinary people step up, rise to the occasion to make a difference,” Guskiewicz told students. “That’s what it means to be a true Tar Heel. It’s what I know you’re going to be able to do when you graduate from Carolina — go out and make this a better place, a better world, change that world. It is an honor and a privilege to be your chancellor — to be the chancellor of that conspiracy of good people.”

