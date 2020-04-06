The Trump administration: Actively pursuing new and destructive health policy changes during the pandemic

It doesn’t really come as any surprise that what many have persuasively labeled the worst presidential administration in U.S. history would be doubling down on its reactionary agenda at the same moment that its utter ineptitude in handling the public health pandemic is costing scores of people their lives everyday. Still, there’s something especially noxious and maddening about the idea of pursuing changes that will assure the unnecessary death of vast swaths of human, animal and plant life around the world at the very moment a terrible global pandemic is raging.

But hey, that’s how the Trumpists roll. When in doubt, put near-term greed and the interests of wealthy corporate bosses ahead of everything else. A Sunday editorial in the Greensboro News & Record explains:

While we’re hunkered down, distracted by the current crisis, the Trump administration is continuing a concerted assault on environmental protections. At the end of March, the Trump administration rolled back impending vehicle mileage standards, a move that will lead to an increase in the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change — and will also lead to more respiratory illness, like asthma, especially among young people. Drawing on the government’s own projections, the Environmental Defense Fund advocacy group projects 18,500 additional deaths from respiratory problems and other illnesses by mid-century, along with more illnesses and lost work days, should the Trump standards be implemented.

But wait, it gets worse, notes the editorial: